Taipei Film Festival announces 12 films selected for International New Talent Competition

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei Film Festival announced the nominees in the International New Talent Competition on May 8. Among the 553 submissions from 88 countries, the final 12 films coming from Taiwan, China, Korea, the Philippines, Greece, Switzerland, Poland, the Netherlands, Germany, Portugal, Denmark, Sweden, Italy and the US were selected.

The International New Talent Competition is the only international competition in Taiwan for filmmakers’ first and second features. Among the nominated films, five of them will hold their Asian premieres, including Sarah Plays a Werewolf (Switzerland), Beautiful Things (Italy), Holiday (Denmark), Skate Kitchen (US) and Dear Ex (Taiwan) while February (Korean) will have its international premiere at the Taipei Film Festival this year.

The cast and crew of the two nominated Taiwanese film attended the press conference on Tuesday and share their excitement with the press. Dear Ex is the first feature film made by the celebrated scriptwriter Mag Hsu and the music video director Chih-Yen Hsu. In the story, after her husband has died, the heroine learns that he had a boyfriend and finds herself struggling between her teenage son and her late husband’s lover.

Selected for the Panorama at the Berlinale and as the opening film of the Hong Kong International Film Festival this year, Xiao Mei pieces together the life of Xiao Mei, a young female outcast, with nine interviews with people around her. Chung Mong-hong, a renowned Taiwanese director, served as executive producer and director of photography on this production.

The representatives of the nominated films, including directors, producers or actors, will attend the Taipei Film Festival between June 28 and July 14 and share their experience with the audience. The winners will be announced at the award ceremony on July 3.