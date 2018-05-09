American media report accuses U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao of conflicts of interest

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--A report published by Politico on May 6 is critical of U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, raising questions about conflicts of interest in her appearances with her father during interviews with media outlets.

“In at least a dozen interviews with Chinese and Chinese-American media outlets since her nomination, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao has appeared beside her shipping magnate father, whose company carries goods between the United States and Asia,” the report said.

“In many of the videos, James Chao is introduced as founder and chairman of the Foremost Group shipping company, and, in discussing a 2016 biography about his life, speaks proudly of his daughter’s role as secretary of transportation.”

The Foremost Group was founded by James Chao, an immigrant from Taiwan, in 1964.

The report also called into question Elaine Chao’s use of the DOT office as the scene for an interview with New China Press published on April 12.

In the videos, James Chao sits beside the transportation secretary while discussing the family business — which has expanded in recent years and relies in part on Asian and Asian-American customers — and his 2016 biography, which touts him as a business success and philanthropic leader, according to the report.

The report cited experts as saying that the appearances raise ethical concerns because public officials are legally banned from using their office for any form of private gain for themselves and others.

Born in Taipei, Taiwan, to Chinese parents who had left mainland China in 1949, Chao was the first Asian American woman and the first Taiwanese American in U.S. history to be appointed to a President's Cabinet. Chao is married to U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who has been the Senate Majority Leader since January 3, 2015.