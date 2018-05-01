Taipei Mayor supports Taiwan President for re-election in 2020

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As speculation is mounting about the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) attitude toward this year’s mayoral elections, Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said Wednesday that if he was re-elected, he would not run for president in 2020 but support an eventual re-election bid by President and DPP Chairwoman Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

In 2014, the DPP backed Ko, who ran as an independent and won a landslide victory amid widespread calls for change.

However, for the mayoral elections on November 24, the party has been having second thoughts, with a large number of its politicians calling for a separate DPP candidate.

At the origin of many DPP complaints was a remark by Ko calling the Taiwanese and the Chinese members of one family, a statement for which the outspoken mayor apologized Wednesday.

In a radio interview broadcast Wednesday evening, he also allayed speculation that if won re-election to a second and final term as mayor next November, he would be interested in running for president in early 2020.

If Tsai came out to run for a second term, Ko said he would support her, according to a report by the Central News Agency.

However, in a separate radio interview, Culture Minister Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) criticized Ko, saying there was “a distance” between the current mayor’s values and views and those held by the DPP. Cheng, who has been named by some as a potential mayoral candidate, said the ruling party should nominate a candidate of its own for the Taipei City mayoral election.

The party is reportedly holding talks with legislator Yao Wen-chih (姚文智), former Vice President Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) and former Tainan County chief Su Huan-chih (蘇煥智), all three having announced bids for mayor of Taipei.

Some observers fear that if the DPP puts up a candidate against Ko, it might split the vote and hand victory to the Kuomintang candidate, former legislator Ting Shou-chung (丁守中).