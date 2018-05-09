Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, May 9, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;31;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;SW;17;82%;86%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and hot;45;31;Mostly sunny and hot;41;27;NNW;24;22%;6%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Turning cloudy;22;14;Episodes of sunshine;25;15;ENE;15;59%;41%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;19;13;Periods of sun;20;14;E;11;70%;44%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;22;11;Cooler;15;6;NW;22;71%;40%;6

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;14;7;Rain and drizzle;14;7;ESE;14;64%;89%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hotter;38;26;Unseasonably hot;37;22;NNW;14;20%;11%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;13;2;High clouds;18;8;SE;14;46%;5%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;33;22;Partly sunny and hot;33;19;SW;21;54%;85%;5

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;26;14;Thunderstorms;25;17;WNW;12;75%;73%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;19;13;Turning cloudy;19;16;N;11;75%;12%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Showers around;30;18;Sunshine, pleasant;31;19;ESE;10;35%;44%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of t-storms;31;24;A t-storm or two;32;24;ENE;9;82%;85%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;32;22;A p.m. t-storm;32;22;ESE;8;61%;82%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;36;26;A t-storm in spots;34;26;S;10;72%;77%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;20;15;A shower or t-storm;19;14;NNE;15;78%;64%;8

Beijing, China;Sunny and nice;27;15;Mostly cloudy;26;18;SSW;15;37%;33%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Nice with some sun;26;14;Showers and t-storms;24;13;ESE;9;72%;65%;6

Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;27;16;Severe thunderstorms;27;10;NW;12;63%;86%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;16;9;A t-storm in spots;17;9;SE;8;79%;81%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;26;13;Sunshine and nice;26;13;E;15;57%;26%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;26;14;Showers and t-storms;26;15;NE;13;67%;71%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;25;10;Cooler;16;6;N;15;70%;41%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;24;13;Rain and a t-storm;19;12;NE;15;65%;74%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;27;16;Clouds and sunshine;26;14;ENE;14;57%;44%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy, humid;23;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;18;NNE;24;89%;95%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;30;19;Rain and a t-storm;29;17;NW;7;49%;84%;8

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;18;9;Sunny;19;11;WSW;12;60%;0%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Increasing clouds;32;25;Partly sunny and hot;39;21;NNW;22;9%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;18;10;Periods of sun;20;12;SSW;10;66%;1%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;19;A t-storm in spots;27;20;E;7;65%;64%;8

Chennai, India;Partial sunshine;37;30;Partly sunny;37;30;S;17;60%;30%;12

Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;25;15;Decreasing clouds;19;9;ENE;14;65%;81%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SSW;11;75%;82%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunshine, pleasant;21;11;Severe thunderstorms;21;10;WNW;19;71%;87%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;24;19;Sunny and nice;24;19;N;15;83%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;32;19;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;20;S;26;50%;2%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A heavy p.m. t-storm;31;23;Morning t-storms;28;24;S;15;87%;93%;6

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;36;24;Hazy sunshine;39;26;NW;11;29%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;27;12;Sunshine and warm;30;11;NNE;23;28%;29%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;32;26;A heavy p.m. t-storm;37;23;E;12;65%;74%;12

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;33;24;Turning cloudy;34;25;SSE;10;55%;44%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;12;5;Mostly cloudy;13;6;SSE;23;60%;44%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;29;15;Partly sunny, warm;32;18;NNE;9;24%;1%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Not as warm;22;15;A shower or t-storm;21;14;W;24;73%;55%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;A t-storm in spots;30;26;SE;11;79%;55%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;Sunny and pleasant;26;8;ENE;7;39%;0%;7

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;30;22;Showers and t-storms;28;22;SE;12;81%;83%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;17;6;Mostly sunny;13;6;ESE;21;62%;0%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;34;25;A shower;33;25;SSE;8;76%;73%;7

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;29;23;A few showers;27;23;E;25;76%;81%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;28;22;A shower in the p.m.;29;23;NE;8;63%;67%;10

Hyderabad, India;Hazy and less humid;40;25;Mostly sunny;39;26;SE;9;35%;6%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;33;20;Mostly sunny;35;21;N;14;35%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;A few showers;19;15;Clearing, a t-storm;21;14;NE;9;82%;69%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;34;24;Mostly sunny;34;24;ESE;12;61%;29%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;37;26;Sunny and hot;39;29;N;15;22%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;Sunny and beautiful;24;9;NNW;8;35%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;29;11;Mostly sunny, warm;31;14;NE;9;22%;1%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;35;27;Hazy sunshine;35;27;W;22;55%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;29;15;A p.m. t-storm;27;15;SSW;11;50%;56%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;43;27;Sunny and very warm;43;27;N;22;7%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;25;13;Partly sunny;24;8;ENE;18;48%;25%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;30;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;E;21;66%;64%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Showers and t-storms;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;W;9;70%;90%;8

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;39;27;A heavy p.m. t-storm;37;27;S;16;65%;58%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;35;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;NE;6;69%;70%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;1;A t-storm in spots;16;0;NW;13;43%;73%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;A t-storm or two;30;25;SSW;12;79%;72%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;22;18;Partly sunny;22;18;SSE;15;76%;17%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;19;13;Mostly sunny, warmer;22;12;NW;16;59%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Not as warm;20;8;Partial sunshine;16;7;SSW;18;51%;5%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Partly cloudy;26;15;Low clouds, then sun;25;15;SSE;10;60%;1%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;31;25;Partly sunny;32;25;SSW;11;73%;42%;8

Madrid, Spain;Warm with some sun;26;14;Mostly sunny;24;12;ENE;11;38%;0%;10

Male, Maldives;A thick cloud cover;30;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;28;SSW;11;73%;78%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;NE;6;79%;65%;5

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;E;13;53%;63%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sunshine;19;9;A t-storm, cooler;12;8;SW;20;69%;89%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;24;10;A t-storm in spots;24;12;E;8;38%;64%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;29;23;Partly sunny;28;24;NE;16;68%;42%;7

Minsk, Belarus;A t-storm in spots;25;11;Mostly sunny;21;5;E;17;43%;1%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;31;26;A t-storm around;31;26;SSW;17;71%;73%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Inc. clouds;22;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;17;N;14;84%;95%;1

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;25;13;Spotty showers;20;3;WNW;17;58%;68%;3

Moscow, Russia;Cooler but pleasant;17;4;Plenty of sun;14;4;NE;16;41%;0%;5

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;34;29;Hazy sunshine;34;29;SSW;17;66%;2%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;23;15;A stray t-shower;24;16;NNE;13;69%;65%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;24;13;Clouds and sun;22;15;W;15;49%;55%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;25;15;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;NW;12;51%;27%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;8;-2;Turning cloudy;11;1;ENE;10;48%;26%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sun and clouds, cool;20;10;Mostly sunny, cool;19;6;NE;13;52%;0%;11

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;22;10;Showers and t-storms;23;13;SE;13;65%;88%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;25;12;Rain and drizzle;20;1;NW;27;69%;61%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;28;25;A morning shower;29;25;SE;23;77%;82%;7

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;25;NW;9;75%;66%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy showers;28;24;Cloudy with showers;29;24;E;11;81%;91%;3

Paris, France;Not as warm;24;10;Cooler;18;7;NNE;16;56%;4%;5

Perth, Australia;Sunny and nice;24;14;Sunny and breezy;26;16;E;23;50%;1%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A t-storm around;33;25;SSW;9;71%;70%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sunshine;33;24;A t-storm around;32;24;E;13;75%;76%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;ESE;8;57%;65%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Thunderstorms;23;12;A p.m. t-storm;26;12;NW;9;50%;84%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and nice;22;7;Partly sunny, nice;24;9;SW;11;51%;1%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Morning showers;18;12;Afternoon rain;20;12;SSE;11;79%;93%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;20;13;Clouds and sun;20;11;WNW;10;68%;7%;7

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;28;23;A few showers;28;23;S;12;77%;91%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;10;5;A little a.m. rain;9;5;SSE;21;75%;75%;2

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;22;11;Sunny, nice and warm;23;11;ESE;17;45%;0%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;26;19;Nice with sunshine;27;18;NE;8;65%;1%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;A t-storm in spots;34;23;Plenty of sunshine;36;21;NNW;22;16%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;A heavy thunderstorm;22;14;Clouds and sunshine;22;14;WSW;9;75%;34%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler;13;5;Mostly sunny;18;6;E;11;50%;0%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;18;11;Partly cloudy;18;11;WNW;19;67%;4%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;29;16;A t-storm in spots;29;16;E;9;62%;66%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;24;Mostly sunny;29;24;ESE;22;66%;55%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;24;18;A t-storm in spots;23;18;NNW;8;95%;71%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;28;11;Mostly sunny, nice;29;12;NE;11;23%;28%;14

Santiago, Chile;A few showers;17;7;Mostly sunny;19;6;SW;7;58%;5%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;29;22;A t-storm in spots;29;22;ENE;11;72%;65%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Not as warm;19;9;Mostly sunny, warmer;25;9;NW;10;56%;3%;9

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;18;10;A shower in spots;15;9;ESE;10;70%;57%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;21;9;Mostly sunny;22;10;WSW;9;51%;0%;10

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;25;16;Partly sunny, nice;24;18;SE;16;47%;0%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny, warm;34;28;A t-storm in spots;32;27;SE;13;72%;63%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;25;11;Thunderstorms;20;11;SSE;12;71%;88%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;29;23;Mostly sunny;28;23;E;19;68%;56%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunlit and pleasant;20;8;Mostly sunny;18;13;SE;15;53%;61%;5

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;25;15;An afternoon shower;25;10;W;25;41%;50%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;26;20;Clouds and sun, nice;26;21;ESE;21;56%;6%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunshine;18;7;Mostly sunny;19;8;SE;18;50%;0%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;31;18;Hot with high clouds;35;22;E;10;22%;1%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;12;A shower in the a.m.;23;12;NNW;16;54%;66%;8

Tehran, Iran;A shower or t-storm;26;15;A t-storm in spots;24;14;NW;12;39%;47%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;25;18;Partly sunny, warmer;32;22;E;12;36%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;23;15;Showers and t-storms;22;16;NE;7;73%;82%;7

Tokyo, Japan;A little a.m. rain;16;11;Showers around;17;10;S;14;67%;68%;7

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;15;11;A morning shower;17;5;NW;28;72%;55%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;23;16;Mostly sunny;22;16;N;9;72%;7%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;24;15;A p.m. t-storm;25;15;W;17;58%;65%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler with clearing;14;-1;Mostly sunny;22;2;NNW;18;16%;0%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;17;9;A morning shower;15;8;W;7;62%;66%;6

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;25;13;Showers and t-storms;26;15;W;9;59%;71%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;34;24;E;8;65%;66%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;A t-storm in spots;25;13;Mostly sunny;25;8;ESE;17;43%;2%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm in spots;28;14;A shower or t-storm;28;15;ESE;19;47%;65%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny;16;14;Mostly cloudy;18;13;NNW;31;79%;62%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Warm with some sun;36;27;A t-storm around;37;27;SW;9;51%;70%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Some sun, a t-shower;19;8;A t-storm in spots;19;10;ESE;6;58%;78%;9

