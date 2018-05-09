Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, May 9, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;89;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;77;SW;10;82%;86%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and hot;113;87;Mostly sunny and hot;106;80;NNW;15;22%;6%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Turning cloudy;72;58;Episodes of sunshine;76;59;ENE;9;59%;41%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;66;56;Periods of sun;68;57;E;7;70%;44%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;72;52;Cooler;58;43;NW;14;71%;40%;6

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;57;44;Rain and drizzle;56;45;ESE;9;64%;89%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hotter;101;79;Unseasonably hot;99;72;NNW;9;20%;11%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;56;36;High clouds;65;46;SE;9;46%;5%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;92;72;Partly sunny and hot;92;66;SW;13;54%;85%;5

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;78;58;Thunderstorms;77;62;WNW;7;75%;73%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;66;55;Turning cloudy;66;61;N;7;75%;12%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Showers around;86;65;Sunshine, pleasant;87;67;ESE;6;35%;44%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of t-storms;89;75;A t-storm or two;90;75;ENE;5;82%;85%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;89;72;A p.m. t-storm;89;72;ESE;5;61%;82%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;96;78;A t-storm in spots;93;79;S;6;72%;77%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;67;59;A shower or t-storm;66;58;NNE;9;78%;64%;8

Beijing, China;Sunny and nice;81;59;Mostly cloudy;79;64;SSW;9;37%;33%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Nice with some sun;79;58;Showers and t-storms;75;56;ESE;6;72%;65%;6

Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;81;60;Severe thunderstorms;81;51;NW;8;63%;86%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;62;48;A t-storm in spots;63;48;SE;5;79%;81%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;79;55;Sunshine and nice;78;55;E;9;57%;26%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;78;58;Showers and t-storms;78;58;NE;8;67%;71%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;77;49;Cooler;60;43;N;10;70%;41%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;74;55;Rain and a t-storm;66;53;NE;9;65%;74%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;80;60;Clouds and sunshine;78;57;ENE;9;57%;44%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy, humid;74;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;64;NNE;15;89%;95%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;86;65;Rain and a t-storm;84;63;NW;4;49%;84%;8

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;64;49;Sunny;67;53;WSW;7;60%;0%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Increasing clouds;90;77;Partly sunny and hot;101;70;NNW;14;9%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;64;49;Periods of sun;67;54;SSW;6;66%;1%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;80;67;A t-storm in spots;80;67;E;4;65%;64%;8

Chennai, India;Partial sunshine;99;85;Partly sunny;99;85;S;11;60%;30%;12

Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;77;59;Decreasing clouds;66;49;ENE;9;65%;81%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;78;A t-storm in spots;89;79;SSW;7;75%;82%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunshine, pleasant;70;52;Severe thunderstorms;69;51;WNW;12;71%;87%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;75;67;Sunny and nice;75;66;N;9;83%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;90;67;Mostly sunny, breezy;88;68;S;16;50%;2%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A heavy p.m. t-storm;87;74;Morning t-storms;83;75;S;10;87%;93%;6

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;97;75;Hazy sunshine;102;78;NW;7;29%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;80;53;Sunshine and warm;85;51;NNE;15;28%;29%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;90;79;A heavy p.m. t-storm;99;73;E;7;65%;74%;12

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;92;75;Turning cloudy;93;77;SSE;6;55%;44%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;53;40;Mostly cloudy;56;44;SSE;14;60%;44%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;85;59;Partly sunny, warm;90;64;NNE;6;24%;1%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Not as warm;72;60;A shower or t-storm;69;57;W;15;73%;55%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;78;A t-storm in spots;86;79;SE;7;79%;55%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;77;48;Sunny and pleasant;78;47;ENE;4;39%;0%;7

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;85;72;Showers and t-storms;83;71;SE;8;81%;83%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;63;42;Mostly sunny;56;43;ESE;13;62%;0%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;93;77;A shower;91;78;SSE;5;76%;73%;7

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;83;73;A few showers;81;74;E;16;76%;81%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;82;71;A shower in the p.m.;84;73;NE;5;63%;67%;10

Hyderabad, India;Hazy and less humid;103;77;Mostly sunny;101;78;SE;6;35%;6%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;91;68;Mostly sunny;96;70;N;9;35%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;A few showers;67;59;Clearing, a t-storm;70;57;NE;6;82%;69%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;93;76;Mostly sunny;93;74;ESE;7;61%;29%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;99;79;Sunny and hot;103;83;N;10;22%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;75;48;Sunny and beautiful;75;48;NNW;5;35%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;84;51;Mostly sunny, warm;88;56;NE;6;22%;1%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;95;81;Hazy sunshine;96;81;W;14;55%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;84;60;A p.m. t-storm;81;59;SSW;7;50%;56%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;109;81;Sunny and very warm;109;80;N;14;7%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;77;56;Partly sunny;75;46;ENE;11;48%;25%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;86;79;A t-storm in spots;87;79;E;13;66%;64%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Showers and t-storms;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;W;6;70%;90%;8

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;103;81;A heavy p.m. t-storm;99;80;S;10;65%;58%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;94;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;NE;3;69%;70%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;58;33;A t-storm in spots;62;32;NW;8;43%;73%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;86;77;A t-storm or two;86;76;SSW;8;79%;72%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;72;65;Partly sunny;71;64;SSE;9;76%;17%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;66;55;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;53;NW;10;59%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Not as warm;69;47;Partial sunshine;61;45;SSW;11;51%;5%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Partly cloudy;79;59;Low clouds, then sun;78;58;SSE;6;60%;1%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;88;77;Partly sunny;89;78;SSW;7;73%;42%;8

Madrid, Spain;Warm with some sun;79;58;Mostly sunny;76;53;ENE;7;38%;0%;10

Male, Maldives;A thick cloud cover;86;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;83;SSW;7;73%;78%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;76;NE;4;79%;65%;5

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;92;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;80;E;8;53%;63%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sunshine;67;48;A t-storm, cooler;53;46;SW;12;69%;89%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;75;51;A t-storm in spots;75;54;E;5;38%;64%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;85;74;Partly sunny;83;75;NE;10;68%;42%;7

Minsk, Belarus;A t-storm in spots;77;51;Mostly sunny;71;41;E;10;43%;1%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;87;80;A t-storm around;88;80;SSW;10;71%;73%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Inc. clouds;72;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;63;N;8;84%;95%;1

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;76;56;Spotty showers;67;37;WNW;10;58%;68%;3

Moscow, Russia;Cooler but pleasant;63;39;Plenty of sun;58;39;NE;10;41%;0%;5

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;93;84;Hazy sunshine;94;85;SSW;10;66%;2%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;73;59;A stray t-shower;76;60;NNE;8;69%;65%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;76;56;Clouds and sun;72;58;W;9;49%;55%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;77;59;Mostly sunny, nice;81;63;NW;7;51%;27%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;47;29;Turning cloudy;51;34;ENE;6;48%;26%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sun and clouds, cool;67;50;Mostly sunny, cool;65;43;NE;8;52%;0%;11

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;72;50;Showers and t-storms;73;55;SE;8;65%;88%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;77;54;Rain and drizzle;67;34;NW;17;69%;61%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;82;77;A morning shower;83;76;SE;14;77%;82%;7

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;87;76;A t-storm in spots;86;76;NW;5;75%;66%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy showers;83;75;Cloudy with showers;83;75;E;7;81%;91%;3

Paris, France;Not as warm;74;49;Cooler;64;44;NNE;10;56%;4%;5

Perth, Australia;Sunny and nice;75;57;Sunny and breezy;79;61;E;14;50%;1%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;A t-storm around;92;78;SSW;6;71%;70%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sunshine;91;76;A t-storm around;90;75;E;8;75%;76%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;92;74;A t-storm in spots;89;73;ESE;5;57%;65%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Thunderstorms;74;54;A p.m. t-storm;78;53;NW;5;50%;84%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and nice;71;45;Partly sunny, nice;74;47;SW;7;51%;1%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Morning showers;64;54;Afternoon rain;68;54;SSE;7;79%;93%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;68;55;Clouds and sun;67;52;WNW;6;68%;7%;7

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;82;73;A few showers;83;74;S;8;77%;91%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;51;41;A little a.m. rain;48;40;SSE;13;75%;75%;2

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;72;52;Sunny, nice and warm;74;51;ESE;10;45%;0%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;78;67;Nice with sunshine;80;65;NE;5;65%;1%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;A t-storm in spots;93;73;Plenty of sunshine;96;70;NNW;13;16%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;A heavy thunderstorm;72;58;Clouds and sunshine;72;57;WSW;5;75%;34%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler;56;40;Mostly sunny;64;43;E;7;50%;0%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;64;53;Partly cloudy;65;51;WNW;12;67%;4%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;84;60;A t-storm in spots;84;60;E;6;62%;66%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;82;75;Mostly sunny;83;75;ESE;13;66%;55%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;75;65;A t-storm in spots;74;65;NNW;5;95%;71%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;83;52;Mostly sunny, nice;84;54;NE;7;23%;28%;14

Santiago, Chile;A few showers;63;45;Mostly sunny;67;43;SW;4;58%;5%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;84;72;A t-storm in spots;84;71;ENE;7;72%;65%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Not as warm;66;48;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;48;NW;6;56%;3%;9

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;64;50;A shower in spots;58;47;ESE;6;70%;57%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;71;49;Mostly sunny;72;50;WSW;5;51%;0%;10

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;77;61;Partly sunny, nice;75;64;SE;10;47%;0%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny, warm;93;82;A t-storm in spots;90;80;SE;8;72%;63%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;77;51;Thunderstorms;68;52;SSE;7;71%;88%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;84;73;Mostly sunny;83;74;E;12;68%;56%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunlit and pleasant;68;46;Mostly sunny;65;55;SE;9;53%;61%;5

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;76;59;An afternoon shower;77;50;W;16;41%;50%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;78;68;Clouds and sun, nice;80;69;ESE;13;56%;6%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunshine;64;44;Mostly sunny;66;47;SE;11;50%;0%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;89;64;Hot with high clouds;96;72;E;6;22%;1%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;54;A shower in the a.m.;74;53;NNW;10;54%;66%;8

Tehran, Iran;A shower or t-storm;78;60;A t-storm in spots;76;58;NW;7;39%;47%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;78;64;Partly sunny, warmer;89;72;E;7;36%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;73;60;Showers and t-storms;72;60;NE;5;73%;82%;7

Tokyo, Japan;A little a.m. rain;60;51;Showers around;63;50;S;9;67%;68%;7

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;59;51;A morning shower;62;42;NW;17;72%;55%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;73;61;Mostly sunny;71;60;N;5;72%;7%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;74;59;A p.m. t-storm;76;59;W;10;58%;65%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler with clearing;57;30;Mostly sunny;72;36;NNW;11;16%;0%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;62;47;A morning shower;59;46;W;4;62%;66%;6

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;76;55;Showers and t-storms;79;58;W;6;59%;71%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;92;76;A stray thunderstorm;94;75;E;5;65%;66%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;A t-storm in spots;77;56;Mostly sunny;77;47;ESE;11;43%;2%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm in spots;83;58;A shower or t-storm;82;58;ESE;12;47%;65%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny;61;56;Mostly cloudy;64;56;NNW;19;79%;62%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Warm with some sun;97;81;A t-storm around;99;80;SW;6;51%;70%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Some sun, a t-shower;66;47;A t-storm in spots;66;49;ESE;4;58%;78%;9

