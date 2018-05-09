ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) announced the winner and runners-up from more than 300 entries to CreatorCon® Challenge, a global competition for entrepreneurs to create the most high-impact, intelligent applications on the Now Platform™.

“Legends of Tech” judges, ServiceNow Founder Fred Luddy, Om Malik and BJ Lackland, selected first-place winner SalesWon, second place Enable Labs and third place Recruitlive on May 8 during the “CreatorCon Challenge Finale Topic Keynote” at ServiceNow’s annual Knowledge®18 event.

“Congratulations to SalesWon for their innovative application SalesWon CRM & CPQ. They stood out in a field of impressive competitors with advanced, diverse applications built during the limited time of competition,” said Josh Kahn, vice president and general manager of the platform business unit at ServiceNow. “This is not only a testament to the work put forth and abilities demonstrated by the contestants, but also the ease and speed of working with our platform – enriched with machine learning/AI, mobile and much more.”

SalesWon took home $250,000, Enable Labs took home $150,000, and Recruitlive took home $100,000 in cash investments from ServiceNow Ventures, plus $500,000 in sales and marketing prizes to accelerate the finalists’ market adoption. Each application will be published on the ServiceNow Store and/or distributed via the ServiceNow OEM channel – available to existing ServiceNow customers and new customers globally.

“The CreatorCon Challenge has been an exciting and fulfilling experience since day one. It’s been thrilling to work to develop SalesWon CRM & CPQ on such an innovative platform, and we look forward to the opportunity to bring it to the global ServiceNow marketplace,” said Jared Crowder, CEO of SalesWon. “We’re honored to have been chosen the winner of ServiceNow’s 2018 CreatorCon Challenge.”

Meet the CreatorCon Challenge winner and runners-up:

First place: SalesWon was awarded $250,000 for SalesWon CRM & CPQ, which accelerates the sales process while bringing complete visibility to management in a suite of sales automation applications. Second place: Enable Labs was awarded $150,000 for Toolbox, which enables construction companies to manage work sites, assets and projects more efficiently, uses machine learning to improve safety and streamlines communications between staff and subcontractors on-site. Third place: Recruitlive was awarded $100,000 for EmployeeX, which implements AI, machine learning and an advanced user experience in an end-to-end employee lifecycle application.

In its second year, CreatorCon Challenge drew 30 percent more developers to compete, and is a powerful springboard to go from startup to success. The winner and runners-up join an ecosystem of 400 applications and integrations that leverage the Now Platform to bring innovation and intelligent applications to the marketplace, complementing ServiceNow’s own applications in IT, HR service delivery, security operations and customer service.

The ServiceNow ISV ecosystem continues to evolve at a rapid pace. Partners have built robust solutions to address the needs of areas as diverse as enterprise asset management for facilities and healthcare ( Nuvolo ), telecom service management ( MobiChord ), customer success management ( Totango ), GDPR compliance ( Wrangu ) and more.

ServiceNow is one of the industry's most comprehensive enterprise software platforms. This means it offers a broad array of world-class capabilities in a single platform – not a set of disparate solutions in the cloud – including:

No, low and pro code – Tooling for everyone to build applications as they would like on the platform from Flow Designer to ServiceNow Studio. Cross-organizational and BPM capabilities – Quickly build and deliver case management, operations management or service management solutions in days, not months or years. and API tools – Native Now Platform integration capabilities make it easier for organizations to connect third-party systems and data. A portfolio of ServiceNow packaged applications for IT, security operations, customer service management, human resources service delivery and Now – Machine-learning capabilities are infused directly into the Now Platform and are accessible to all ServiceNow cloud services and other applications built on the Now Platform. Agent Intelligence helps customers more quickly route work and easily provide self-service and multi-step problem resolution. and more – Native mobile capabilities have been enhanced with the acquisition of SkyGiraffe , which is now being re-platformed into the Now Platform. ServiceNow customers can easily deliver consumer-like mobile experiences for any application built on the Now Platform, unleashing greater productivity and convenience for employees who want to work mobile-first, anytime, anywhere.

See this blog post by Avanish Sahai for more details on the ServiceNow ISV program.

