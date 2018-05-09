Northern Valley Indian Health Selects eClinicalWorks Cloud-Centric Electronic Health Record System for Its 73 Providers

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--eClinicalWorks ®, a leader in healthcare IT solutions, announces that Northern Valley Indian Health (NVIH), a non-profit, Tribal Health Program, is transitioning to the eClinicalWorks cloud-centric EHR solution for its 73 providers across seven locations. Use of the cloud-based technology will support care coordination between physicians and patients to enhance communication and improve the delivery of care.

“At Northern Valley Indian Health our mission is to provide excellence in healthcare services to Native Americans and all community members,” said Inder Wadhwa, CEO of Northern Valley Indian Health. “To maintain our mission, we determined eClinicalWorks provided the most advanced cloud-based EHR. As a result, we decided to transition to eClinicalWorks because the platform will provide NVIH with a multitude of reporting capabilities which will improve operational efficiency and flexibility that our current system doesn’t support. We look forward to partnering with eClinicalWorks to enhance and improve the delivery of care.”

The eClinicalWorks cloud-centric EHR solution will allow NVIH to streamline and automate processes for a more effective patient treatment model, regardless of the setting. The software is the only one that includes an Electronic Medical Record, Electronic Dental Record, and behavioral health module — providing a fully integrated technology platform with each patient’s records. The solution will improve NVIH’s operational efficiencies and provide a high-quality, evidence-based care for its patient populations.

“We are proud to partner with Northern Valley Indian Health to improve the delivery of care to its Native American and community members,” said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks. “By transitioning to eClinicalWorks, NVIH will benefit from a unified medical record platform to enhance its outcome-based healthcare. At eClinicalWorks, we are committed to providing evidence-based care to medically underserved populations.”

About Northern Valley Indian Health NVIH is a private, nonprofit tribal corporation that was founded in 1971 by a group of Northern California Native American Tribes seeking to reestablish health services for Native Americans in California. NVIH continues to focus agency efforts on establishing and maintaining an effective and efficient healthcare system for Native Americans and the general public through medical, dental, and pediatric services at clinics in Chico, Willows, Red Bluff, and Woodland. For more information go to www.NVIH.org.

About eClinicalWorks eClinicalWorks ® is a privately held leader in healthcare IT solutions. With more than 130,000 physicians and nurse practitioners using its solutions, customers include ACOs, physician practices, hospitals, community health centers, departments of health, and convenient care clinics. During the past ten years, 19 eClinicalWorks customers have received the prestigious HIMSS Davies Award, honoring excellence in Electronic Health Record implementation. The company is second largest in the country for e-prescribing. Based in Westborough, Mass., eClinicalWorks has additional offices in Austin, New York City, Chicago, California, Georgia, London, India, and Dubai. For more information, please visit www.eclinicalworks.com, Facebook, Twitter or call 866-888-6929.

