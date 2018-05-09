SpotOn Adopts Verifone Carbon with Connect, Helping Small- to Medium-Sized Businesses in North America Transform the Checkout Experience

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--Owners of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) often stretch themselves thin, sometimes serving as CEO, CMO, CTO and CIO all at once. To help time-starved SMBs gain efficiency as they confront changing security demands, advancements in technology, and consumer behavior, Verifone (NYSE: PAY) today announced an agreement with SpotOn Transact, LLC (SpotOn) to deploy Carbon integrated point-of-sale (iPOS) devices with Verifone Connect.

SpotOn offers non-traditional marketing solutions to drive traffic to merchants and create loyal customers. “Our technology helps businesses in all categories grow revenue by helping them build unique relationships with their customers,” said RJ Horsley, President, SpotOn. “We are the first company to integrate credit card processing with marketing, loyalty, reviews management, and consumer analytics. These tools are critical to growing a business and when available on Carbon and combined with Verifone Connect, we allow businesses to not only enable all types of secure payment acceptance, but increase consumer engagement and drive efficiency.”

“By deploying Carbon with Connect, SpotOn empowers businesses to provide consumers with experiences that are engaging, efficient and relevant,” said Joe Mach, president of Verifone North America. “Smaller merchants, especially in the service industry, often don’t have a lot of time and they are often looking for ways to save money. That’s why an iPOS solution that delivers meaningful services such as a loyalty program that merchants can use right away, enables them to spend more time on growing their business, trimming operating costs and connecting with customers.”

Carbon with Connect includes the Verifone Marketplace where retailers and restaurants can download the SpotOn application. Once the app is downloaded, merchants have access to popular business tools such as financial and customer analytics, review monitoring and notifications, and a marketing platform that empowers merchants to connect with their customers via mobile, social media, and email. In addition, the app allows business owners to run rewards programs, loyalty and deal redemption, gift cards and more.

With Verifone Connect, merchants can start, run and grow their businesses with secure and adaptable, end-to-end solutions, and better manage their businesses with next-generation software and services. Paired with Verifone Carbon, a family of iPOS solutions, merchants can manage their business and drive revenue by providing personalized, meaningful customer experiences beyond just accepting payments. Providing the highest security standard with PCI 5.x, the Carbon family of devices accept all forms of payment including EMV, NFC contactless, and mobile wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

About Verifone

Verifone is transforming every day transactions into new and engaging opportunities for merchants and consumers at the last inch of payments and commerce. Powered by a growing footprint of more than 30 million devices in more than 150 countries, our people are trusted experts working with the world’s best-known retail brands, financial institutions, and payment providers. Verifone is connecting more products to an integrated solutions platform to better meet the evolving needs of our clients and partners. Built on a 35-year history of uncompromised security, we are committed to consistently solving the most complex payment challenges. Verifone.com | (NYSE: PAY) | @verifone.

About SpotOn

SpotOn Transact LLC (“SpotOn”) is a cutting-edge payments and software company redefining the merchant services industry. SpotOn brings together payment processing and customer engagement software, giving merchants richer data and tools that empower them to market more effectively to their customers. The SpotOn platform offers the most comprehensive tools for small and medium businesses, including payments, marketing, reviews, analytics and loyalty, backed by industry-leading customer care.

