Schindler Brings the PORT Technology to the High Seas

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--Carnival Horizon has been supplied with 33 lifts and 4 escalators, installed by Schindler's specialist Marine Unit. The 16 core passenger elevators are all equipped with Schindler’s pioneering PORT Technology, which is the key to solving this huge vessel’s main internal transport challenge: how to disembark 4,500 passengers from one cruise and embark another 4,500 for the next one, in a turnaround window of only three hours and using only one central access area.

PORT Technology on board

Schindler’s PORT Technology is a highly sophisticated elevator control and security access technology based on a Schindler innovation: the elevators know where the passengers are going before they enter the car. The passengers select their destination from a touch-panel in the lobby and are then directed to the elevator now programmed to take them to their destination as quickly as possible.

The outcome: fewer stops for the elevator, shorter travel time and less energy consumed by the system. PORT allows a time saving of up to 40% during passenger embarking and disembarking.

Fabio Lavezzi, Schindler Marine Business Director, says, “We are very proud to have contributed our mobility solutions to the Horizon project and to have brought our vanguard technology into a long-term partnership with Carnival Cruise Line and Fincantieri.”

The Carnival Horizon was recently delivered from Fincantieri shipyard, Italy. The cruise ship is now making its maiden trans-Atlantic crossing, arriving in New York on May 23, 2018.

About Schindler Elevator Corporation

Schindler Elevator Corporation is the North American operation of the Switzerland-based Schindler Group, a leading global mobility provider of elevators, escalators and related services. Schindler supports sustainable urban development with safe, reliable and sustainable mobility solutions, moving more than one billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company’s success are over 60,000 employees operating in more than 100 countries. For additional information about Schindler Elevator Corporation, visit the company’s Web site at www.us.schindler.com.

