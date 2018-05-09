KontrolFreek® Teams up with Blizzard Entertainment on Overwatch® Performance Thumbsticks®

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--KontrolFreek ® today announced a new line of Performance Thumbsticks® based on Blizzard Entertainment’s award-winning team-based shooter Overwatch ®. KontrolFreek are available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One through KontrolFreek.com and select retailers globally, including GameStop, JBHiFi and Game UK for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $17.99 USD.

KontrolFreek Overwatch Performance Thumbsticks are purpose-designed to celebrate the Overwatch universe and enhance players’ experience no matter which hero gamers choose to play.

KEY PRODUCT FEATURES:

Performance Thumbstick Design Visual design developed in collaboration with Blizzard Entertainment Made with KontrolFreek’s proprietary composite material for added comfort Original laser-etched Overwatch design Iconic orange and gray motif Enhanced Play Experience Dual-height combination for versatility including quick target acquisition and agile player movements Perfect for close-quarters combat (CQC) and long-distance sniping situations Provides increased comfort, grip and control to increase precision and reduce hand fatigue The Science Behind KontrolFreek Performance Thumbsticks Performance Thumbsticks increase standard controller thumbsticks’ range of motion by up to 120 percent for added control and accuracy Moisture-wicking material adds comfort and grip while reducing untimely slips in-game

“KontrolFreek built its reputation on being a premier brand in gaming, so when the opportunity to team up with Blizzard Entertainment arose, we jumped at working with one of the most respected companies in gaming,” said Ashish Mistry, CEO of KontrolFreek. “Our passionate fans have been asking for Overwatch -themed peripherals for quite some time, and we’re thrilled we’re finally able to bring them to life with this unique set that combines the in-game benefits of our Performance Thumbsticks with the vibrant universe of Overwatch.”

The leading developer of Performance Gaming Gear TM, KontrolFreek’s mission is to create high-quality products to enhance the overall gaming experience. Its products range from Performance Thumbsticks and Performance GripsTM for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch controllers to Gaming Cables and accessories like CleanFreekTM.

About KontrolFreek Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, KontrolFreek® is a global performance gaming and lifestyle brand with products in more than 9,000 retail locations in 40 countries. The company’s innovative product line of Performance Thumbsticks® and Grips for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch maximize comfort, player performance and accuracy to enhance the overall gaming experience.

