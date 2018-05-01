Taiwanese Navy honor guard receives heroic homecoming celebration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese naval honor guard got a rapturous welcome home today, May 9, after achieving top spot and a special award at the World Drill Championships.

The 28-year-old Taiwan Navy Honor Guard Su Chi-lin (蘇祈麟) took the fourth place after competing against 36 competitors from around the world in the solo category of the World Drill Championships in the U.S. on May 5.

Arriving in Taiwan in the early morning, Su tightly held his wife's hands and looked happy despite the tiredness from long hours of flight. As soon as he stepped into the arrivals hall, a formal and heroic homecoming celebration welcomed the honor guard with the presence of his family, friends and several fans.

At the airport, the major-general of Taiwan's Navy Command especially led a team of 39 honor guards and service officers to greet Su with a short homecoming welcome including cheering, applause, and flowers. Tomorrow, he will present himself at the headquarters of Taiwan's Navy for a formal celebration, according to CNA.

Su joined the Taiwan Navy Honor Guard after serving in the Air Force for ten years. In 2015 and 2016, he took first place in Taiwan's national honor guard competition in the solo category.