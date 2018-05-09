Carvana Debuts Country's Newest Car Vending Machine in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying used cars, has launched its newest Car Vending Machine in Charlotte, North Carolina. The fully automated, coin-operated Car Vending Machine is eight stories high and holds up to 32 vehicles, giving customers a unique and memorable pick-up experience for cars they have purchased online. This is Carvana’s second Car Vending Machine in North Carolina, and the ninth of its kind across the country – joining those in Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, Nashville (Tenn.), Raleigh (N.C.), Jacksonville (Fla.) and Tampa (Fla.).

Charlotte was Carvana’s third market – compared to 61 markets today – where the company began offering free, as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in September 2014. Customers who visit Carvana.com can shop more than 10,000 vehicles from home or on the go via their mobile device, finance, purchase and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or Car Vending Machine pickup in as little as 10 minutes.

As easy as buying a snack from a vending machine, Carvana customers who choose Car Vending Machine pickup receive a commemorative, oversized Carvana coin on-site to activate the vending process and transport the car into the delivery bay. Every Carvana vehicle comes with a seven-day return policy, giving customers the chance to see if the vehicle really fits their life. Instead of four right-hand turns around a dealership block, Carvana customers get an upgrade to the traditional test drive, to ensure the car seats fit or the turning radius is tight enough for the parking garage at work. Additionally, all vehicles are Carvana Certified, have passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident, nor have frame damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on the car's vehicle description page.

“Charlotte is one of our earliest markets and one of the first cities to embrace the new way to buy a car, so we’re incredibly proud that Charlotte is home to our newest Car Vending Machine,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “Our mission is to change the way people buy cars, and our Car Vending Machines bring fun back into car buying while providing a great customer experience.”

Located at 3631 South Boulevard, the Charlotte Car Vending Machine is open Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET. Vehicle pickup at any of Carvana’s Car Vending Machines is free for all Carvana customers. For customers that live outside of the Charlotte metropolitan delivery area but would still like to pick up their car at the Vending Machine, Carvana will subsidize $200 in airfare and arrange transportation from Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

