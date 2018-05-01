New migrants on Taiwan island close to China celebrate with NIA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On May 1, the National Immigration Agency (NIA) invited new migrants and their families, foreign laborers and foreign teachers on the island of Kinmen close to China to a colorful party.

Many participants showed up wearing traditional dresses and costumes from their native country, while also bringing typical foods with them they had prepared at home first.

The party also featured top visitors from the government, including Interior Minister Yeh Jiunn-rong (葉俊榮), Kinmen County Magistrate Chen Fu-hai (陳福海), Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chen Ming-tong (陳明通), Straits Exchange Foundation Chairwoman Chang Hsiao-yueh (張小月), and NIA Director-General Jeff J. Yang (楊家駿), as well as several lawmakers, who expressed their gratitude for the contributions of the guests to the local community.

The dinner comprised typical dishes from around East Asia, from Vietnamese spring rolls and Xiamen oyster omelets to desserts from Cambodia.

A hairdresser from China’s province of Guangxi won subsidies under a Ministry of Interior program in order to help elderly people suffering from Alzheimer’s with their hair.

Minister Yeh handed “Taiwan is my home” EasyCards to foreign workers as a sign of the government’s appreciation for their contributions to the development of the economy and of social care in the island county of Kinmen.