Taipei and Hsinchu among best cities in the world for students

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Two Taiwanese cities are among the top 100 world's best cities for international students, with Taipei ranked as the 20th best city for studying abroad, and Hsinchu ranked at 73rd, according to the latest QS Best Student Cities Ranking.

The fifth edition of the QS Best Student Cities Ranking, released today by analysts QS Quacquarelli Symonds, sees London replace Canada's Montreal as the top city for students to study.

The top ten cities for students, according to the list are: London, Tokyo, Melbourne, Montreal, Paris, Munich, Berlin, Zurich, Sydney, and Seoul.

The survey evaluates the cities by six factors, which are university rankings, student mix, employer activity, desirability, affordability, and student views. It also asked 50,000 students about living quality of the cities during their stays, as well as their willingness to remain there after graduating.

The two Taiwanese cities also made the list last year as well, with Taipei ranked 21st and Hsinchu standing at 75th, both cities moved up in ranking this year; one spot, and two spots, respectively.

Meanwhile, three Chinese cities made onto the list, including Beijing (26th), Shanghai (29th) and Nanjing (88th).