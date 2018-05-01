Taiwan police discover illegal bird trapping net 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Earlier this week a citizen reported an illegal bird trapping net found in the Tainan mountains.

The type of net discovered is called a mist net, a largely invisible net that is hung between trees. When a bird flies into it or tries to perch on it, the bird will quickly become tangled and trapped.

A team from the Seventh Special Police Corps (SPC) was dispatched to take down the net. The SPC found over a dozen deceased pigeons in the net, each dead from dehydration, according to TA News.



(Image from SPC website)

The police determined that the net was set up in an area of the forest frequented by many species of birds. Police are uncertain what kind of bird whomever put up the net was attempting to catch, be it a rare bird or a common bird.

Police are now combing through nearby security footage looking for the culprits, and will determine the extent to which the culprit can be charged with a criminal act.

The penalty for illegally capturing common birds like pigeons or sparrows ranges from NT$60,000 to NT$300,000 (US$2,000 to US$10,000). Illegal capture of protected birds however can warrant a 6 month to 5 year jail sentence on top of a fine as high as NT$200,000 .