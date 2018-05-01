Taiwan wins first International Nanotechnology Olympiad

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese team became world champion at the first International Nanotechnology Olympiad (INO), hosted by the Iranian capital Teheran, reports said Wednesday.

The Taiwanese group, formed by National Cheng Kung University (NCKU, 國立成功大學) and National Taiwan University (NTU, 國立台灣大學), came first in the categories for creativity, technology, and commercial planning in a competition focused on the theme of “water,” the Liberty Times reported.

Environmental engineers from NCKU succeeded in using solar energy to remove toxic elements from water, while the NTU students worked on water filtering techniques, cooperating on saving water resources and eliminating the production of waste water.

The Taiwanese delegation was led by Academia Sinica member Wu Maw-kuen (吳茂昆), who has since been appointed Education Minister, the Liberty Times noted.

Rival teams came from Great Britain, Germany, Russia, Italy, South Korea and Malaysia.

While similar Nanotechnology Olympiads for high-school students have been around for more than a decade, the INO is the first one designed for college students, and will take place once every two years, according to NCKU.