Pay raise for military, government, and teaching personnel has encouraged 50% of private enterprises to follow suit: premier

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan Premier William Lai (賴清德) said on Wednesday that since the Cabinet raised the pay for the nation’s military, government, and teaching personnel, about 50% of private enterprises have followed suit and raised pays for their employees.

The premier made the comment when asked by reporters about his take on the pay raises for state-owned enterprise employees recently approved by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, which oversees the SOEs.

Last year the Cabinet approved a 3% raise for the country’s military personnel, government functionaries and teachers for year 2018. The MOEA on Tuesday also approved a 3.2% raise for Taiwan Power Co and CPC Corporation personnel.

Although the pay raise proposals submitted by Taiwan Sugar Corp and Taiwan Water Corp are still in the process of being sanctioned, it is expected that the raise for the employees of both companies will be at least 3%.

Lai said that since the Cabinet had approved a raise of 3% for the country’s public servants, the SOEs should not be left behind, and therefore it’s a good thing they also get a raise.

Citing a survey by Taiwan’s Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics, Lai said about 50% of private enterprises in the country have followed the example of the Cabinet’s pay raise policy for the public servants and raised pays for their employees, adding, “We are very thankful for their following the example.”

According to DGBAS’ February salary statistics, the average regular salary for the month was NT$40,483, which was an increase of 2.85% compared to the same month last year and the highest growth for February in 17 years. The DGBAS also said that the data show signs of employers raising pays for their employees.