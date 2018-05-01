Traffic light man in southern Taiwan city 'becomes a father'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – After four months of depicting a couple, the pedestrian crossing lights featuring a little green man with his girlfriend in Taiwan's southern city of Pingtung, have been upgraded to the follow-up version depicting them becoming parents.

On May 9, Pingtung Police Bureau updated two more signs which develop a love story for the little green man on traffic lights. New signs include the girlfriend becoming pregnant on the red light and the couple welcoming their first child on the green light.

At an official opening ceremony, Pingtung's mayor Pan Men-an (潘孟安) said the signs will be installed at 37 important junctions in the city. Together with with 39 spots that display the couple traffic light, the southern city will have a total of 76 pedestrian crossing signs depicting part of the little green man's love story, local news reports.

Through this creative design of traffic light signs, Pan hopes to develop the reputation of Pingtung as a county filled with love and to generate excitement for road-crossing activity, while also increasing traffic safety awareness for families.



(Image from Central News Agency)

On Feb. 13 this year, the photo of a green man on pedestrian crossing signs in Pingtung changed from his single status to show him in a relationship just one day before Valentine's Day. The city's campaign received lots of attention on social media and in the news media.



(Image from Central News Agency)

Additionally, several cities around the world have also been decorating their traffic lights recently with female figures, same-sex couples, and animals, some even show famous cartoon characters.