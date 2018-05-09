|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|25
|10
|.714
|—
|New York
|25
|10
|.714
|—
|Toronto
|19
|17
|.528
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|15
|18
|.455
|9
|Baltimore
|8
|27
|.229
|17
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|17
|18
|.486
|—
|Minnesota
|15
|17
|.469
|½
|Detroit
|15
|20
|.429
|2
|Kansas City
|12
|23
|.343
|5
|Chicago
|9
|24
|.273
|7
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|23
|15
|.605
|—
|Los Angeles
|21
|14
|.600
|½
|Seattle
|20
|14
|.588
|1
|Oakland
|18
|18
|.500
|4
|Texas
|14
|24
|.368
|9
___
|Monday's Games
Texas 7, Detroit 6
Minnesota 6, St. Louis 0
Houston 16, Oakland 2
|Tuesday's Games
Minnesota 7, St. Louis 1
Kansas City 15, Baltimore 7
N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2
Seattle 5, Toronto 0
Atlanta 1, Tampa Bay 0
Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 2
Detroit 7, Texas 4
Pittsburgh 10, Chicago White Sox 6
Colorado 4, L.A. Angels 2
Houston 4, Oakland 2
|Wednesday's Games
Cleveland (Carrasco 4-1) at Milwaukee (Guerra 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Liriano 3-1) at Texas (Colon 1-1), 2:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-2), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 2-1) at Colorado (Anderson 2-0), 3:10 p.m.
Houston (Cole 3-1) at Oakland (Mengden 2-3), 3:35 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 5-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Skoglund 1-2) at Baltimore (Cashner 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 0-0) at Toronto (Garcia 2-2), 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Boston (Rodriguez 3-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Kennedy 1-3) at Baltimore (Gausman 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 3-3) at Toronto (Happ 4-2), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Richards 4-1), 10:07 p.m.