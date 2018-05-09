  1. Home
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 25 10 .714
New York 25 10 .714
Toronto 19 17 .528
Tampa Bay 15 18 .455 9
Baltimore 8 27 .229 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 17 18 .486
Minnesota 15 17 .469 ½
Detroit 15 20 .429 2
Kansas City 12 23 .343 5
Chicago 9 24 .273 7
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 23 15 .605
Los Angeles 21 14 .600 ½
Seattle 20 14 .588 1
Oakland 18 18 .500 4
Texas 14 24 .368 9

___

Monday's Games

Texas 7, Detroit 6

Minnesota 6, St. Louis 0

Houston 16, Oakland 2

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 7, St. Louis 1

Kansas City 15, Baltimore 7

N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2

Seattle 5, Toronto 0

Atlanta 1, Tampa Bay 0

Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 2

Detroit 7, Texas 4

Pittsburgh 10, Chicago White Sox 6

Colorado 4, L.A. Angels 2

Houston 4, Oakland 2

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland (Carrasco 4-1) at Milwaukee (Guerra 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 3-1) at Texas (Colon 1-1), 2:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 2-1) at Colorado (Anderson 2-0), 3:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 3-1) at Oakland (Mengden 2-3), 3:35 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 5-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Skoglund 1-2) at Baltimore (Cashner 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 0-0) at Toronto (Garcia 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston (Rodriguez 3-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Kennedy 1-3) at Baltimore (Gausman 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 3-3) at Toronto (Happ 4-2), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Richards 4-1), 10:07 p.m.