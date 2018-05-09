Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--Independent global content production company CreativeDrive has acquired Zebra Worldwide in the next stage of its growth as an international powerhouse of creative production. The acquisition combines CreativeDrive’s network of over 150 studios in the U.S., Latin America, Asia and Europe with Zebra’s impressive portfolio of video and content production and localization offices across London, Paris, Cape Town, Kiev and Sydney.

Zebra Worldwide will retain its identity in the short-term, eventually transitioning to become CreativeDrive EMEA in the coming months. Zebra Worldwide CEO and founder Luke Hammersley will become CreativeDrive EMEA CEO, reporting to CreativeDrive’s Global CEO, Myles Peacock. Nic Franklin becomes Creative Director and MD, Cape Town. Sarah Rose has been promoted from Finance Director to COO, EMEA.

With the recent acquisition of PIA - an award winning top tier US-based motion and sound company, the company has a global world-class motion and sound offering that brings together brand awareness and commerce. The Zebra acquisition further solidifies CreativeDrive’s position as the leader of independent creatively engaging content production and localization.

CreativeDrive Global CEO Myles Peacock., said: “Zebra’s ability to deliver world class video and content production through their global teams and powerful localization platform addresses brands’ insatiable need for content that is customized for specific regions and cultures. The entire Zebra Worldwide team is a natural fit to both our existing culture and our mission to continuously challenge the status quo by consistently producing high-quality content with unparalleled speed and scale.”

CreativeDrive EMEA CEO Luke Hammersley., said: “The value we have created at Zebra over the last 13 years is rooted in the shared efforts, high standards and a premium on client service, as well as a desire to punch above our weight every day.”

”To see that value realized through this acquisition is a proud moment, not only because it creates opportunity for our people but also the new depth of service it brings to clients. The move we are making into CreativeDrive is further disruption to the status quo in our industry. We are now consultants, content strategists, creatives and producers working as one company, at scale - changing the way marketers make content. Working as one unit with CreativeDrive we’ve already taken several clients off traditional players and it’s proving a powerful proposition: independent, with global reach, massive studios to work in and 1000+ fellow creative production experts. The brands we have spoken to are already excited as it further encourages them to think differently. We are pitching as content agency of record. It’s new and it’s different.”

Zebra were supported on the deal by accountants Kingston Smith - the same firm who managed the adam&eveDDB deal, led by Partner Ian Graham and Lawyers, Temple Bright, led by James Vickerman. Additional leadership roles within the newly merged companies will be announced shortly.

About CreativeDrive

CreativeDrive is an independent global content production company offering one of the largest studio networks in the world comprised of a dedicated team of accomplished creative directors, photographers, directors, motion graphic designers, engineers and specialists. CreativeDrive combines technology and talent to offer custom solutions to clients while its proprietary platforms and built-in end-to-end technology guarantees transparency and efficiency. Recognized as one of the first business models to actively challenge the status quo by consistently producing high-quality content with unparalleled speed and scale in any language, topic or format. CreativeDrive produces innovative, brand building content that can be scaled, repurposed and used across channels, ensuring it is fully utilized for the benefit of their clients’ business growth and sales. The CreativeDrive network includes over 150 studios in the U.S., Latin America, Asia and Europe. CreativeDrive is a Bertram Capital portfolio company. Clients include Walmart, Hilton, Hewlett Packard, Home Depot, Estee Lauder, Kate Spade, Coach, Michael Kors, and Asics. CreativeDrive is a Bertram Capital Portfolio company. www.creativedrive.com

About Zebra Worldwide

Zebra Worldwide was founded by Management Consultant Luke Hammersley and Creative Director/Writer Nic Franklin as a production company in May 2005. Over the last 13 years the business has evolved and grown in line with brand’s desire to produce relevant, localized content quickly and efficiently. Zebra is a major international content partner for brands and agencies, providing still and moving image production, post-production, localisation and associated technology services through their office network across London, Paris, Majorca, Cape Town, Kiev and Sydney. Through their independent client base and long-standing moving image localization partnership with adam&eve DDB, Zebra work with a host of iconic global brands such as Reckitt Benckiser, Hilton, Ryobi Powertools, Hotels.com, and in 2017 were live in over 100 markets internationally.

