European Union to review Taiwan’s efforts against illegal fishing

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The European Union will send a delegation to Taiwan in September in order to help determine whether the country’s efforts against illegal fishing have made any progress, the Central News Agency reported Wednesday.

In 2015, Taiwan was handed a “yellow card” as the EU judged the country was not doing enough to stop “illegal, unreported and unregulated” (IUU) fishing.

The European body’s officials have visited Taiwan once every six months since to inspect the level of progress, with the most recent trip last March, CNA reported.

European Economic and Trade Office (EETO) head Madeleine Majorenko said Wednesday that Taiwan had made progress over the past two years, but maybe not enough. She hinted that if the rules were being enforced in addition to having a comprehensive framework in place, the EU might consider lifting that yellow card, CNA reported.

Taiwan needed to fulfill a long list of items, and during their most recent visit, only a short list was contemplated by the EU inspectors, reports said.

EETO was founded 15 years ago as predominantly a small trade office, while annual consultations between the EU and Taiwan actually began 30 years ago, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted Wednesday.