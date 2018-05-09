Taiwan claims six golds at Paris invention competition

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Inventors from Taiwan have won six gold medals at the prestigious Concours Lépine International Paris 2018, an international invention fair held in the capital of France between April 27 and May 8.

The gold-winning works include the “be*U Communication App (be*U圖像式溝通App),” “nano-filtration device (奈米微結構篩濾裝置),” “smart filter mask (智能偵測口罩),” “outdoor advertising textile lifting system (戶外大型廣告帆布升降系統),” “pressure garment (燒燙傷壓力衣),” and “rhinestone-studded porcelain with gold paint (金鑽瓷).”

Hsu Chieh-chung (徐捷中), the inventor of the “be*U Communication App” which also garnered a special award, is a junior at the Department of Industrial Design at Shih Chien University. He drew his inspiration from seeing communication problems between his grandmother and her caretaker due to language barriers, reported CNA.

To allow for better communication between people speaking different languages, he developed the app that can convert audio and text messages into images, an innovation believed to be more efficient than search engines. The service is available in seven languages including Chinese, English, Japanese, French, and Russian.

The competition saw a total of 86 entries from Taiwan this year.