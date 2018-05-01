Taiwan ranked 15th on Asia Power Index: Australian think tank

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Australian based think tank and research firm, the Lowy Institute on May 8 released a very interesting and innovative power index survey on their website entitled the “Asia Power Index.”



The Index ranks all the countries with a direct military and diplomatic presence in the Indo-Pacific region. Based on a composite score representing eight different attributes, Taiwan is ranked 15th on the Asia Power Index, out of the 25 countries included.

Taiwan’s total composite score is 14.9, and the eight areas factored into the analysis are: Economic Resources, Resilience, Military Capability, Cultural Influence, Defense Networks, Economic Relationships, Diplomatic Influence, and Future Friends.



(Image from Lowy Institute website)



Taiwan’s highest scored attribute is Resilience (39.2) and its lowest scored attribute is Future Friends (2.7).



Unsurprisingly, the United States and China are ranked number one and number two respectively. The U.S.A.’s total point score is 85, and China’s is 75.5, according to the Index.



The U.S.A. is ranked as superior to China in five of the eight attributes; however China is ranked higher in areas of Economic Relationships, Diplomatic Influence, and Future Friends.

The Australian think tank’s analysis has determined that the 10 most powerful nations in the Indo-Pacific region ranks as follows:



1. The United States

2. China

3. Japan

4. India

5. Russia

6. Australia

7. South Korea

8. Singapore

9. Malaysia

10. Indonesia



(Image from Lowy Institute website)

According to the Lowy Institute Taiwan, ranked as the 15 th most powerful player in the region’s geopolitical theater, is among other “Middle Powers” preceded by Thailand (11), New Zealand (12), Vietnam (13), and Pakistan (14).

Following Taiwan on the Asia Power Index are the Philippines (16), North Korea (17), Bangladesh (18), Brunei (19), and Myanmar (20).



The Lowy Institute’s display of the Asia Power Index is remarkably intuitive with lots of items to explore, including a country comparison option.



Check out the Lowy Institute’s Asia Power Index on their website.