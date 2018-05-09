  1. Home
  2. World

Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/09 14:59
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Seattle 002 210 000—5 12 0
Toronto 000 000 000—0 0 1

Paxton and Zunino; Stroman, Mayza (6), Petricka (6), Loup (8), Axford (9) and Martin. W_Paxton 2-1. L_Stroman 0-5. HRs_Seattle, Zunino (5).

___

Kansas City 1000 032 000—15 20 0
Baltimore 010 000 024— 7 14 0

D.Duffy, B.Smith (6), Boyer (9) and S.Perez, Butera; Bundy, Wright Jr. (1), Araujo (5), Bleier (8), Givens (9) and Joseph. W_D.Duffy 1-4. L_Bundy 1-5. HRs_Kansas City, Gordon (3), Moustakas 2 (10), Soler (5), Perez (3). Baltimore, Joseph (1), Valencia (4), Davis (3).

___

Boston 000 010 100—2 8 1
New York 010 100 10x—3 6 1

Pomeranz, Hembree (7), J.Kelly (7), C.Smith (8) and C.Vazquez; L.Severino, Dav.Robertson (7), Green (8), A.Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Dav.Robertson 3-1. L_Hembree 2-1. Sv_A.Chapman (8). HRs_New York, Stanton 2 (9).

___

Detroit 320 000 011—7 9 0
Texas 000 011 020—4 11 1

Fiers, Stumpf (6), B.Farmer (6), Jimenez (8), Hardy (8), Greene (8) and J.McCann; Minor, Claudio (8), Jepsen (9) and C.Perez. W_Fiers 3-2. L_Minor 3-2. Sv_Greene (7). HRs_Detroit, Iglesias (1), Candelario (5), Martinez (3). Texas, Profar (2).

___

Houston 010 021 000—4 12 1
Oakland 101 000 000—2 6 0

McCullers, Peacock (6), Devenski (8), Giles (9) and B.McCann; Manaea, Trivino (6), Dull (8), Casilla (9) and Maxwell. W_McCullers 5-1. L_Manaea 4-4. Sv_Giles (4). HRs_Houston, Bregman (3).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Minnesota 010 121 200—7 10 0
St. Louis 100 000 000—1 2 3

Odorizzi, Pressly (6), Rogers (8), Hughes (9) and Garver; C.Martinez, Tuivailala (6), Lyons (7), Brebbia (8) and Pena, C.Kelly. W_Odorizzi 3-2. L_C.Martinez 3-2. HRs_Minnesota, Escobar (7). St. Louis, Martinez (4).

___

Atlanta 001 000 000—1 4 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0 5 0

Newcomb, Carle (7), Minter (8), Winkler (8), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki; Snell, Stanek (7), Venters (9) and Sucre. W_Newcomb 3-1. L_Snell 4-2. Sv_Vizcaino (5). HRs_Atlanta, Acuna (3).

___

Cleveland 001 010 000—2 6 3
Milwaukee 201 000 00x—3 8 0

Kluber, Marshall (7), T.Olson (8), McAllister (8) and Gomes; Miley, Jeffress (6), Jennings (7), Hader (8) and Pina. W_Suter 2-2. L_Kluber 5-2. Sv_Hader (5). HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (10), Lindor (9). Milwaukee, Shaw (7), Suter (1).

___

Los Angeles 000 000 020—2 6 0
Colorado 001 001 20x—4 7 0

Heaney, Ramirez (7), Parker (8) and Maldonado; Gray, Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters. W_Gray 4-4. L_Heaney 1-2. Sv_W.Davis (14). HRs_Los Angeles, Upton (7).

___

Pittsburgh 040 032 010—10 16 0
Chicago 410 000 010— 6 11 0

Nova, Glasnow (3), E.Santana (5), Feliz (7), Kontos (8), F.Vazquez (9) and Cervelli; Giolito, Volstad (5), Avilan (6), Beck (6), Soria (8), Santiago (9) and W.Castillo, Narvaez. W_Glasnow 1-1. L_Volstad 0-2. HRs_Chicago, Castillo 2 (5).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Francisco 010 000 010—2 6 1
Philadelphia 012 001 00x—4 8 0

Holland, Gearrin (6), W.Smith (8) and Posey; Nola, E.Ramos (8), Hunter (8), Neris (9) and Alfaro. W_Nola 5-1. L_Holland 1-4. Sv_Neris (7). HRs_San Francisco, Sandoval (2). Philadelphia, Alfaro (4), Santana (5), Altherr (4).

___

New York 000 002 000—2 6 1
Cincinnati 202 000 30x—7 12 0

Vargas, Lugo (5), A.Ramos (6), Blevins (7), Robles (7), Sewald (7) and Nido; L.Castillo, Garrett (6), D.Hernandez (7), W.Peralta (7), Brice (9) and Barnhart. W_L.Castillo 2-4. L_Vargas 0-3. HRs_New York, Flores (3). Cincinnati, Gennett (4).

___

Miami 300 000 000—3 6 0
Chicago 020 001 01x—4 8 0

Urena, Steckenrider (6), Guerrero (7), Barraclough (8) and Realmuto; Tseng, Zastryzny (3), Cishek (5), Wilson (6), Strop (7), Edwards (8), Morrow (9) and Caratini. W_Edwards 1-0. L_Barraclough 0-2. Sv_Morrow (8). HRs_Miami, Bour (7).

___

Washington 000 020 101—4 9 0
San Diego 000 000 000—0 3 0

Hellickson, Madson (7), Kintzler (8), Suero (9) and P.Severino; Richard, Cimber (9) and Lopez. W_Hellickson 1-0. L_Richard 1-5.

___

Arizona 201 200 000 003—8 12 0
Los Angeles 101 020 001 000—5 9 0
(12 innings)

Godley, Salas (6), De La Rosa (7), Bradley (8), Boxberger (9), Chafin (10), Hirano (10), Bracho (11), McFarland (11) and Murphy, Avila; Hill, Chargois (5), Hudson (6), Fields (7), Liberatore (8), Jansen (9), Cingrani (11), Garcia (12) and Grandal, K.Farmer. W_McFarland 2-1. L_Garcia 0-1. HRs_Arizona, Descalso (4), Owings (2), Murphy (3), Pollock (11). Los Angeles, Grandal (5), Hernandez (5).