Clean Technology and Good Manufacturing Practices to Preserve Antibiotics for Our Future Generations

BANGKOK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals, global leader in sustainable antibiotics, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi organized a workshop today on ‘Sustainability through Excellence in Manufacturing (STEM)’ to impart advanced training and education to industry stakeholders on high quality, clean and sustainable pharmaceutical manufacturing. The workshop was attended by approximately 60 participants, including technical teams across Manufacturing, R&D, Regulatory Affairs, Quality Control/Assurance and Purchasing.

The current state of healthcare will be pushed back by centuries and government/out-of-pocket spending will drastically increase if antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is not addressed via collective global action. Partnerships to combat AMR can include spreading awareness, sharing technological know-how on clean and economical production and reduction in antibiotic discharge levels. STEM workshops are a step in this direction.

Tim Rutten, Business Director AMEA, DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals, stated: “As a responsible stakeholder, the pharmaceutical industry needs to take decisive action to change how pharmaceuticals are manufactured to preserve them for future generations and prevent the catastrophe of losing a precious medical resource. We need to actively advocate and contribute to responsible production, based on the cleanest manufacturing technologies, responsible waste management practices and the set up and measurement of minimum effluent standards to prevent pharmaceutical waste to contribute to the growth of AMR. DSP aims to drive and support the set up and compliance to global and national quality and regulatory requirements by sharing technological know-how on sustainable manufacturing practices.”

Thailand’s experience in the development of its national strategic plan reflects the aim to reduce morbidity, mortality and the economic, health burden of AMR. The National AMR Surveillance Centre was established in 1998 and the Antibiotics Smart Use Program was started in 2007. The Ministry of Public Health has been a WHO Collaborating Centre for AMR Surveillance in the South-East Asian region since 2005. Since 2013, an antibiotic awareness day is held annually to create public awareness about AMR and the appropriate use of antibiotics.

The Thailand Antimicrobial Resistance Containment and Prevention Program was established in 2012 for the development, coordination and implementation of AMR Containment and Prevention (AMRCP) operational actions, based on the ‘One Health’ approach. It has about 24 committees, sub-committees, and working groups related to AMR, under the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives. This also includes other government departments, civil society and academia. The Thai National Strategic Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance (2017–2021) was finalized in 2016. It aims for a 50% reduction in AMR morbidity, 20% and 30% reductions in antimicrobial use amongst humans and animals respectively and a 20% increase in public knowledge about AMR that includes awareness around the appropriate use of antimicrobials. For the five-year plan to successfully tackle AMR, sustained political and financial support is needed. Other areas of interventions include improvement in existing databases for monitoring antimicrobial consumption, standardized measurements and strengthening of institutional capacities and collaborations between different sectors.

Prof. Anurag S. Rathore, Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, stated: “The issue of multi-drug resistance is a time-sensitive issue that hinges on the preservation of the potency of antibiotics by judiciously using existing treatments. The pharmaceutical industry and other stakeholders must be sensitized about the environmental damage caused by antibiotics residues in pharmaceutical effluents. Investments in innovative research can motivate the development of new drugs and sustainable manufacturing processes, while ensuring focus on quality and affordability concerns.”

About DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals:

DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals (DSP) is the global leader in sustainable antibiotics, next-generation statins and anti-fungals. DSP develops, produces and sells intermediates, active pharmaceutical ingredients and drug products. Our employees worldwide work together to deliver cutting-edge generics solutions that help to keep customers ahead of the competition. Headquartered in Singapore, the group has manufacturing sites and sales offices in China, India, Egypt, the Netherlands, Spain, the USA and Mexico. DSP is a 50/50 Joint Venture of Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials, and Sinochem Group, a Fortune 500 enterprise.

