Australian council paints over children's Taiwan flags fearing beef with Beijing

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Out of fear of offending Beijing, a city council in Australia has painted over children's artwork depicting the Taiwan flag on the statue of a bull before a major international beef event, reported Australia's ABC.

In anticipation of Beef Australia, a major cattle industry event in the country slated for this week, school children across Central Queensland's Rockhampton were asked to paint flags of various countries in the shape of barramundi fish in six statues of bulls.

Among the many flags featured, two Taiwanese-born siblings surnamed Xie painted the fish with colors of the Taiwan flag on both sides of the bull and wrote in white Chinese characters 臺灣 (Taiwan).

The bulls were collected by council officers on April 30 and the bulls were placed along Rockhampton's Riverbank to celebrate the big beef show. However a few days ago, it was discovered that the two paintings of the Taiwan flag had been painted a solid blue, while all other flags remained unmolested.

When questioned over the fishy doctoring of the artwork, the Rockhampton council came clean: