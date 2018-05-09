  1. Home
  2. World

Nuclear deal's opponents seek tougher stance on Iran

By AYA BATRAWY , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/09 14:35

FILE - In this Monday, April 30 2018 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presents material on Iran's purported nuclear program in Te

FILE- In this May 5, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on tax reform at Cleveland Public Auditorium and Co

FILE- In this Thursday, May 14, 2015 file photo, President Barack Obama, center, waves as he stands with, from left, Abu Dhabi crown prince Sheik Moha

FILE- In this Monday April 9, 2018 file photo, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is welcomed by French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe in

FILE- In this Sunday, April 29, 2018 file photo released by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, is greeted by Saudi Ki

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel, Saudi Arabia and Iran's other rivals have long wanted to scuttle the nuclear deal, which they see as undermining the strategy they say the world should be taking: a tough, confrontational stance against Tehran's ambitions in the region.

But the deal's unravelling could backfire and spark even more unrest in the Middle East. Also, if Iran follows with an all-out revival of its nuclear program, Saudi Arabia has threatened to launch a nuclear weapons program of its own in response.

Traditional foes Saudi Arabia and Israel — both U.S. allies — have found common ground as critics of the 2015 deal, which was brokered by Iran and the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, Germany and the European Union.