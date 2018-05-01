Taiwan’s Cloud Gate director debuts last-ever show in London

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The director of Cloud Gate Theater, Lin Hwai-min (林懷民), debuts the final show of his career, “Formosa,” at the Sadler’s Wells theater in London this week, opening today, Wednesday.

“Formosa” was inspired by Portuguese soldiers as a reimagining of first spotting Taiwan in the 16th century. Sadler’s Wells describes the performance as a “love letter to Taiwan [that] is deeply personal, poetic and full of [Lin’s] signature style: intense, meditative tai chi set against explosive jumps and stomps.”



(Image from Sadler's Wells)

Lin created the Cloud Gate Theater in 1973, an institution credited as “the first contemporary dance theater in the Chinese-speaking world” by The Times. Cloud Gate is a symbol of Taiwan’s cultural prowess and pride, as well as of Lin’s notoriety as a world-famous choreographer and artist.



(Image from Sadler's Wells)

Lin, now 71 years old, will pass the reins of Cloud Gate to Cheng Tsung-lung, the current head of Cloud Gate 2, when he retires at the end of 2019. While Lin is open to cooperating with Cloud Gate after his retirement, he told The Times that, “I have to step away so that no one feels the shadow, otherwise the whole thing will be in vain.”