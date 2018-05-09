Taipei signs MOU with Greenpeace for a greener Taipei Marathon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je signed an MOU with the independent organization Greenpeace on May 7 in an effort to promote sustainable marathons and reduce litter during such events.



With marathon running now in trend, numerous runs are held across Taiwan at every distance all year around, Taipei City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said, adding nearly 1,000 running events were held across the country last year.

However, large-scale races often come with an environmental cost due to the amount of single-use plastic cups and disposable items consumed throughout the course of the events.



According to the DEP, Taipei Marathon attracts around 27,000 runners from both Taiwan and abroad each year.

The agency pointed out that by signing the MOU, the city government and Greenpeace will work together to make Taipei Marathon the island’s first large-scale running event to go green.



According to the DEP, waste reduction approaches will be incorporated into all possible aspects of the run from this year onward. For example, at the time of registration, participants can identify if they want to receive the event shirt; runners can download information manual and completion certificates, rather than keeping hard copies; and runners are also encouraged to bring their own bottles or cups to reduce consumption of single-use plastic cups and bottled water, according to the DEP.

Greenpeace’s commitment to green and sustainable ways of living is in line with the city’s vision of a livable and sustainable future, the DEP said. In signing the MOU, the city government and the organization will collaborate to promote waste and plastics minimization and to promote the idea of green living, the agency added.

(photo courtesy of the DEP)