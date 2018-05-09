Dog rescued from Colorado wastewater treatment plant

A 2-year-old English mastiff led astray by an escape-prone hound dog is happy to be home, but still stinks after being found stranded in muck at a wastewater treatment plant in Colorado.

A plant worker heard Gidget barking for help and found the dog holding onto a cement ledge. The employee stayed with Gidget until firefighters arrived.

Pueblo West firefighters rescued Gidget from an aeration tank Monday, where she sat covered in muck, for at least an hour.

Pueblo Animal Services made sure she got home.

Owner Mandi Smith says Gidget and a walker coonhound named Buddy escaped their house in Pueblo West on Sunday evening. Buddy returned home Monday without Gidget.

Smith says Gidget still stinks, even after seven baths, but is happy to be home.