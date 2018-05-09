Taiwanese KMT councilor apologizes over using pet animals as Mother's Day giveaways

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - How bizarre would the election campaign giveaways would be? A KMT Taoyuan County Councilor Jan Jiang-tsun (詹江村) was recently using live animals of hamster and guppy as "giveaways" in celebration of Mother's Day.

On early Wednesday, a netizen exposed the news on the country's largest online forum with the image of a "gift voucher" for hamster and guppy, with an exchange deadline set for May 31 this year, along with a campaign photo of Jan himself and the greeting line "Happy Mom Day." The news of the bizarre gift voucher was quickly spread on social media and by media coverage, resulting in overwhelming criticism against the councilor.

"What the hell was he thinking to use live animals as gifts in an election campaign," "this is so sick," "that's so wrong to use live animals as giveaways in the name of celebrating Mother's Day, whose nature is honoring the mother of the family and the maternal bonds, but now he is taking these animals away from their family..."

As the criticism spiraled out of control and even spilled over to his political party KMT, Jan on Wednesday apologized for the act and said that he will not make the same mistake again. In a Facebook live video, Jan admitted that giving these pet animals away as a gift was wrong, while saying he has been an advocate of pet adoption and has long sponsored adoption activities in Taoyuan.

Jan did not explain how giving these live animals away has anything to do with his long-time pet adoption initiative.