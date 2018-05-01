Vietnam demands China withdraw missiles from South China Sea 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Vietnam requested China to remove military equipment from outposts in the Spratly Islands and claimed such militarization activity was a serious violation of its sovereignty, following media reports early this month that China had installed missiles there.

On May 8, Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang issued a statement saying, "Vietnam requests that China, as a major regional and global power, shows responsibility in maintaining peace and stability in the East Sea."

The South China Sea, which lies to the south of China and East of Vietnam, is usually termed as East Sea in Vietnamese media reports.

The statement came after U.S. news network CNBC published information citing sources with direct knowledge of US intelligence reports. It reported that China had installed anti-ship cruise missiles and surface-to-air missile systems on three of its outposts in the disputed sea, according to Reuters.

Though China made no mention of missile deployments, the installations raised concern on the part of both Vietnam and the White House that Beijing disagreed with the promise to keep peace and stability in the waterway.

According to Vietnam media outlets, China seized the Paracel Islands from South Vietnam by force in 1974 and has been illegally occupying a number of reefs in the Spratly Islands since 1988.