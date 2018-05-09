|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|OHerrera Phi
|34
|127
|19
|44
|.346
|Dickerson Pit
|33
|129
|20
|43
|.333
|Markakis Atl
|34
|135
|21
|45
|.333
|Cabrera NYM
|33
|132
|23
|43
|.326
|Pham StL
|30
|99
|24
|32
|.323
|Arenado Col
|31
|111
|19
|35
|.315
|FFreeman Atl
|34
|130
|24
|40
|.308
|Pollock Ari
|33
|124
|22
|38
|.306
|Posey SF
|30
|108
|14
|33
|.306
|SCastro Mia
|35
|131
|20
|40
|.305
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; MAdams, Washington, 10; Albies, Atlanta, 10; Pollock, Arizona, 10; JBaez, Chicago, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; Arenado, Colorado, 8; 8 tied at 7.
|Runs Batted In
JBaez, Chicago, 32; Pollock, Arizona, 29; Harper, Washington, 28; Cespedes, New York, 27; Franco, Philadelphia, 26; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 26; Markakis, Atlanta, 25; FFreeman, Atlanta, 25; Suarez, Cincinnati, 25; 2 tied at 24.
|Pitching
Scherzer, Washington, 6-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 5-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 4-0; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Gsellman, New York, 4-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Bettis, Colorado, 4-1; McCarthy, Atlanta, 4-1; 4 tied at 4-2.