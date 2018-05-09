  1. Home
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
OHerrera Phi 34 127 19 44 .346
Dickerson Pit 33 129 20 43 .333
Markakis Atl 34 135 21 45 .333
Cabrera NYM 33 132 23 43 .326
Pham StL 30 99 24 32 .323
Arenado Col 31 111 19 35 .315
FFreeman Atl 34 130 24 40 .308
Pollock Ari 33 124 22 38 .306
Posey SF 30 108 14 33 .306
SCastro Mia 35 131 20 40 .305
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; MAdams, Washington, 10; Albies, Atlanta, 10; Pollock, Arizona, 10; JBaez, Chicago, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; Arenado, Colorado, 8; 8 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

JBaez, Chicago, 32; Pollock, Arizona, 29; Harper, Washington, 28; Cespedes, New York, 27; Franco, Philadelphia, 26; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 26; Markakis, Atlanta, 25; FFreeman, Atlanta, 25; Suarez, Cincinnati, 25; 2 tied at 24.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 6-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 5-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 4-0; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Gsellman, New York, 4-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Bettis, Colorado, 4-1; McCarthy, Atlanta, 4-1; 4 tied at 4-2.