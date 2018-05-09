Iranian lawmakers set paper US flag ablaze at parliament

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian lawmakers have set a paper U.S. flag ablaze at parliament after President Donald Trump's nuclear deal pullout, shouting, "Death to America!"

Lawmakers held the impromptu demonstration inside parliament on Wednesday, the day after Trump's decision. They also burned a piece of paper representing the nuclear deal.

The chant "Death to America" long has been used in Iran since its 1979 Islamic Revolution. It also has been common to hear it within parliament.

However, Wednesday's demonstration shows the public anger coursing through Iran after Trump's decision.