Team Taiwan triumphs: 5 gold medals at youth archery competition in Morocco

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese athletes displayed exceptional prowess in the archery competitions of the 2018 Gymnasiade in Marakkesh, Morocco which took place from May 2 to May 6.



The Taiwanese national team took all five gold medals available in the archery competitions, and took two silvers for seven medals in total. Tang Chih-Chun took the gold medal in the cadet men’s recurve competition, while Su Szu-Ping took gold in the women’s recurve event.



The coach of Team Taiwan Ni Ta-Chih was quoted by World Archery as saying “Our team was mostly composed of archers who competed at the World Archery Youth Championships last year. At this event we could see the improvement in skill, some shooting 28-29-30 and showing they’re getting more confident in matches.”



The remaining archery medals were reportedly all awarded to Ukranian and French athletes.



The Gymnasiade is a biennial international sports competition for athletes between the ages of 14 and 18. Archery first appeared as an event in the Gymnasiade at the 2016 event held in Trabzon, Turkey in 2016, reports World Archery.

