CIA nominee says she wouldn't restart interrogation program

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's nominee for CIA director is vowing she would not restart a detention and harsh interrogation program like the one used after 9/11 if she is confirmed to lead the spy agency.

Gina Haspel's confirmation hearing is scheduled Wednesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee. The CIA position opened up when former director Mike Pompeo was elevated to secretary of state.

Haspel will face tough questions from senators who want details of her time running a covert detention site where terror suspects were brutally interrogated and seek an explanation for why she wanted videos of the sessions destroyed.

Haspel's promise to fight any attempt to resurrect the program could put her at odds with Trump, who has vowed to authorize waterboarding and a "hell of a lot worse."