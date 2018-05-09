EU expresses support for Taiwan to participate in WHA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In a rare move, the European Union expressed its support for Taiwan to participate in the World Health Assembly (WHA) according to a spokesperson for the European External Action Service (EEAS) in an interview on May 8. The country has been denied access to the annual meeting taking place in Geneva, Switzerland on May 21.

Maja Kocijancic, Spokesperson for the EEAS, expressed explicitly the wish of the 28-member union to see Taiwan invited to the WHA, during an interview with Central News Agency in Belgium on the afternoon of May 8 .

According to Kocijancic, the EU supports engagement with Taiwan in international affairs via practical approaches under the guidelines of the so-called "One China Policy" and the objectives of the Union's agenda.

She elaborated on the stance of EU backing Taiwan’s international participation, stressing that Taiwan should be welcomed at the WHA and by WHO, as well as be included in all the technical meetings involved, reported CNA.



Asked about her views on the current relationship between Taiwan and EU, Kocijancic said the two sides have been collaborating in a wide range of areas to strengthen economic and trade relations, adding that the European Economic and Trade Office in Taipei serves to boost bilateral exchanges through all kinds of activities.

President Tsai Ing-wen has reiterated Taiwan’s commitment to contributing to the international community, despite the fact that the registration deadline for WHA participant applications passed on May 7, without Taiwan having received an invitation.