Foreign English teacher apologizes for kicking elderly lady's bag, cursing Taiwanese

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A foreign English teacher who was seen in a Taipei MRT station swearing at a Taiwanese man and making an obscene gesture has released a video apologizing for his actions.
In a video released on UDN at 10:46 yesterday evening (May 8), the man, identified only by his first name of "Brian," issued a contrite apology for all of his actions which took place in an Taipei MRT station on May 5. During the video, he apologizes for kicking an elderly woman's suitcase and cursing at her, he then apologizes for using profanity that was directed at Taiwanese and Chinese people, and lastly, he apologizes to the Taiwanese man he swore at and made an obscene gesture towards, and pledges that he will never repeat these actions again.
The Taiwanese man he had insulted, surnamed Huang, asked that he tape the apology in exchange for dropping his charges for hurling public insults. Huang also requested that Brian wear and hat and mask while shooting the video to disguise his identity out of concern for the foreign national's safety.
The English transcript of his apology can be seen below:
"I would like to take this time to give an apology. First I would like to apologize to the lady that I yelled out and kicked her bag that was wrong of me. Second I would like to apologize to all the Taiwanese and Chinese friends of mine what I said was wrong and hurtful, I have many friends in this country and I hurt them as well. Thirdly I would like to apologize to Mr. Huang it was wrong of me to give you the hand gesture that I did, I apologize for that Lastly I would like to apologize to everybody for my actions and let everybody know got this won’t happen again , thank you for teaching me lesson Mr Huang , like I said this won’t ever happen again."