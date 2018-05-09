'This Is America' seals Glover's rep as protest artist

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Glover's new song "This is America" continues to draw praise, and some criticism, for its unflinching exploration of violence against African-Americans.

The video, which depicts black men being mercilessly gunned down while a shirtless Glover sings, has cemented Glover as an artist who reveal uncomfortable truths about race through his work.

The video was released shortly after Glover's stint hosting this weekend's "Saturday Night Live."

Lester Spence is the co-director of the Center for Africana Studies at John Hopkins University. He says Glover's "This Is America" is an heir Billie Holiday's 1939 song "Strange Fruit," which protested lynchings of African-Americans in the South.

The video has also drawn criticism, including from Terron Moore, the senior director of social media at MTV. Moore says the imagery of black men being gunned down in the video is "traumatizing."