Optomec Showcases Industrial 3D Printing Systems at the National Manufacturing Conference in Australia

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2018--Optomec, a leading global supplier of production grade additive manufacturing systems, announced today that the company, along with its partner, EMONA, will showcase its industry proven Aerosol Jet Systems for 3D Printed Electronics and LENS systems for 3D Printed Metals at the National Manufacturing Week Conference in Sydney, Australia this week. Highlighting its exhibition will be video presentations of the five axis Aerosol Jet system for printed electronics as well as the industry first and only atmosphere-controlled LENS Hybrid System for additive and subtractive processing of metals, including titanium and aluminum. In addition, Optomec will display sample parts printed by these additive manufacturing systems demonstrating conformal sensors, antenna, and 3D interconnects for semiconductor packaging, as well as LENS produced metal parts, including a rocket jet nozzle which was built 10x faster than the build rate of powder bed fusion. The conference will be held at the Sydney Showground from May 9-11, and Optomec will be located in the Emona booth # 2008.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508006876/en/

Aerosol Jet 5X system printing on sphere. (Photo: Optomec)

Optomec LENS systems are the leading powder fed Directed Energy Deposition (DED) printers on the market, with over 100 installations in 15 countries. The new LENS 3D Machine Tool Series (MTS) enables 3D metal printing at roughly 1/3 the price of Powder Bed Fusion (PBF) systems, in terms of both equipment and powder cost. LENS DED systems are also 10x faster than PBF and have the further benefit of enabling high ROI applications such as component repair and wear resistant coatings.

Aerosol Jet technology enables 3D printed electronics. Electronic components such as resistors, capacitors, antennas, sensors, and thin film transistors have all been printed with Aerosol Jet technology. The performance parameters of printed components, for example the ohm value of a resistor, can be controlled through printing parameters. Components can also be printed onto 3 dimensional surfaces eliminating the need for a separate substrate thereby reducing the size, thickness and weight of the end product. For example, Aerosol Jet is used to print antennas and sensors that conform to the shape of the underlying substrate such as a cell phone case.

With manufacturing becoming more competitive than ever, manufacturers are constantly seeking process improvements to enhance efficiency and boost profitability. The National Manufacturing Week conference allows companies to source the latest products and services across all industry sectors, in one place at one time, including learn new techniques, technologies and processes that will position organizations to thrive in a changing global manufacturing sector. For more information on the event, click here.

Optomec is a privately-held, rapidly growing supplier of Additive Manufacturing systems. Optomec’s patented Aerosol Jet Systems for printed electronics and LENS 3D Printers for metal components are used by industry to reduce product cost and improve performance. Together, these unique printing solutions work with the broadest spectrum of functional materials, ranging from electronic inks to structural metals and even biological matter. Optomec has more than 300 marquee customers around the world, targeting production applications in the Electronics, Energy, Life Sciences and Aerospace industries.

LENS (Laser Engineered Net Shaping) is a registered trademark of Sandia National Laboratories. Aerosol Jet and Optomec are registered trademarks of Optomec Inc.

Twitter- https://twitter.com/optomecinc Facebook- www.facebook.com/optomec LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/optomec

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508006876/en/

CONTACT: Optomec

Shayna Watson, (505) 761-8250

swatson@optomec.com

KEYWORD: AUSTRALIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA AUSTRALIA/OCEANIA NEW MEXICO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION HARDWARE OTHER TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING AEROSPACE ENGINEERING PACKAGING OTHER MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Optomec

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/08/2018 11:54 PM/DISC: 05/08/2018 11:54 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508006876/en