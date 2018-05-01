Taiwanese golfer Cheng Ssu-chia qualifies for US Women's Open

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese professional golfer Cheng Ssu-chia (程思嘉) has just passed the qualifiers in Atlanta, Georgia this week, which will allow her to compete in the U.S. Women’s Open later this year.



On May 8, at the Dundywood Club near Atlanta, GA, Cheng competed with 76 other athletes on the green to complete 36 holes in a single day. After the long day of competition Cheng finished in second place, earning her a spot in the Women’s Open Tournament.



Cheng scored 70 points in the morning, and then another, 71 in the afternoon, for a total of 141 points. The athlete remarked that she felt she her soul was in it for the day’s competition, throughout the day’s 36 holes.



Upon completion of the qualifier’s Cheng immediately headed for South Carolina where she will participate in this year’s LPGA Symetra competition.



Liberty Times reports, that with Cheng’s qualifications, there are now four Taiwanese golfers who have qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open; Candie Kung (龔怡萍), Teresa Lu (盧曉晴), Hsu Wei-Ling (徐薇淩), and Cheng Ssu-chia (程思嘉).



The U.S. Women’s Open will be held from May 31 to June 3 at the Shoal Creek Club in Alabama.