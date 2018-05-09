  1. Home
2018/05/09 11:33
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 31 114 36 41 .360
DGordon Sea 34 139 21 49 .353
Simmons LAA 33 123 22 43 .350
JMartinez Bos 33 130 22 45 .346
MMachado Bal 35 133 17 46 .346
Lowrie Oak 34 139 16 48 .345
MSmith TB 29 91 11 30 .330
Trout LAA 35 128 30 42 .328
Soler KC 31 108 15 35 .324
Altuve Hou 37 149 22 48 .322
Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Haniger, Seattle, 10; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 10; Moustakas, Kansas City, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; 8 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

Lowrie, Oakland, 31; KDavis, Oakland, 30; Gregorius, New York, 30; Haniger, Seattle, 28; Moustakas, Kansas City, 28; GSanchez, New York, 28; JMartinez, Boston, 27; Betts, Boston, 27; MMachado, Baltimore, 27; 3 tied at 25.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-2; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-1; Richards, Los Angeles, 4-1; Verlander, Houston, 4-1; McCullers, Houston, 4-1.