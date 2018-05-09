BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 31 114 36 41 .360 DGordon Sea 34 139 21 49 .353 Simmons LAA 33 123 22 43 .350 JMartinez Bos 33 130 22 45 .346 MMachado Bal 35 133 17 46 .346 Lowrie Oak 34 139 16 48 .345 MSmith TB 29 91 11 30 .330 Trout LAA 35 128 30 42 .328 Soler KC 31 108 15 35 .324 Altuve Hou 37 149 22 48 .322 Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Haniger, Seattle, 10; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 10; Moustakas, Kansas City, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; 8 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

Lowrie, Oakland, 31; KDavis, Oakland, 30; Gregorius, New York, 30; Haniger, Seattle, 28; Moustakas, Kansas City, 28; GSanchez, New York, 28; JMartinez, Boston, 27; Betts, Boston, 27; MMachado, Baltimore, 27; 3 tied at 25.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-2; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-1; Richards, Los Angeles, 4-1; Verlander, Houston, 4-1; McCullers, Houston, 4-1.