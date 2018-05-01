Red House debuts photo exhibit, 'Flavor of Taiwan'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A photography exhibit by Wang Kuei-lang 王桂郎(阿郎兄) titled "Flavor of Taiwan" (台灣的味道) opened at the Red House May 8 and will run through June 30.

The exhibition features black and white photos taken in Taiwan from 1970 to 1979, just as Taiwan's economy was taking off.

The photos have been digitally enhanced and projected around the art space.



(Image from Red House website)

Wang's collection of cameras and video equipment are also on display.

Check in on Facebook at the exhibit to receive a free postcard.



(Image from Red House Facebook)

The exhibit is open Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and 11 a.m. through 10 p.m. on Saturday.