Stanton, Judge lead Yanks past Red Sox 3-2 for 16-1 stretch

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits an RBI single in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in New York, Tuesday, May 8, 2018
New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton watches his solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino winds up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in New York, Tuesday, M
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Drew Pomeranz (31) kicks the mound after allowing a second-inning solo home run to New York Yankees designated hitter
Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts (50) hits an RBI triple during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees in New York, Tuesday,
New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Drew Pomeranz (31) tosses the ball up in frustration after allowing a fourth-inning, solo home run to New York Yankees
Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez tags New York Yankees Gleyber Torres out at home plate as Torres tried to score on Aaron Judge's seventh-inni
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Drew Pomeranz winds up during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees in New York, Tuesday,
New New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the start of a baseball game between the New York Yankees an
Boston Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez sets up in the batting cage during batting practice before their first baseball game of a three-game s
Director Spike Lee, left, who is a huge New York Knicks fan, embraces new New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale before the start of a baseball game
NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton homered twice, Aaron Judge hit a tiebreaking single off Yankees enemy Joe Kelly and New York edged the rival Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Tuesday night for its 16th victory in 17 games.
In the opener of a three-game showdown between baseball's top two teams, Luis Severino struck out 11 during a tight pitching duel with Red Sox lefty Drew Pomeranz. Judge cut down a runner at second base with a pinpoint throw from right field, and the steamrolling Yankees — on their best 17-game run in 65 years — won their seventh straight to tie Boston for first place in the AL East at 25-10.
It was the first time the storied rivals squared off with the two best records in the majors since June 2, 2002, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. And after their bench-clearing brawl at Fenway Park last month, touched off when Kelly drilled Tyler Austin with a pitch, a revved-up crowd of 45,773 showed up in the Bronx to see old foes go at it again.
___
