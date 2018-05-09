Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Seattle
|002
|210
|000—5
|12
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|0
|1
Paxton and Zunino; Stroman, Mayza (6), Petricka (6), Loup (8), Axford (9) and Martin. W_Paxton 2-1. L_Stroman 0-5. HRs_Seattle, Zunino (5).
___
|Kansas City
|1000
|032
|000—15
|20
|0
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|024—
|7
|14
|0
D.Duffy, B.Smith (6), Boyer (9) and Perez, Butera; Bundy, Wright Jr. (1), Araujo (5), Bleier (8), Givens (9) and Joseph. W_D.Duffy 1-4. L_Bundy 1-5. HRs_Kansas City, Gordon (3), Moustakas 2 (10), Soler (5), Perez (3). Baltimore, Joseph (1), Valencia (4), Davis (3).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Minnesota
|010
|121
|200—7
|10
|0
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|000—1
|2
|3
Odorizzi, Pressly (6), Rogers (8), Hughes (9) and Garver; Martinez, Tuivailala (6), Lyons (7), Brebbia (8) and Pena, Kelly. W_Odorizzi 3-2. L_Martinez 3-2. HRs_Minnesota, Escobar (7). St. Louis, Martinez (4).
___
|Atlanta
|001
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
Newcomb, Carle (7), Minter (8), Winkler (8), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki; Snell, Stanek (7), Venters (9) and Sucre. W_Newcomb 3-1. L_Snell 4-2. Sv_Vizcaino (5). HRs_Atlanta, Acuna (3).
___
|Cleveland
|001
|010
|000—2
|6
|3
|Milwaukee
|201
|000
|00x—3
|8
|0
Kluber, Marshall (7), Olson (8), McAllister (8) and Gomes; Miley, Jeffress (6), Jennings (7), Hader (8) and Pina. W_Suter 2-2. L_Kluber 5-2. Sv_Hader (5). HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (10), Lindor (9). Milwaukee, Shaw (7), Suter (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|010
|000
|010—2
|6
|1
|Philadelphia
|012
|001
|00x—4
|8
|0
Holland, Gearrin (6), W.Smith (8) and Posey; Nola, E.Ramos (8), Hunter (8), Neris (9) and Alfaro. W_Nola 5-1. L_Holland 1-4. Sv_Neris (7). HRs_San Francisco, Sandoval (2). Philadelphia, Alfaro (4), Santana (5), Altherr (4).
___
|New York
|000
|002
|000—2
|6
|1
|Cincinnati
|202
|000
|30x—7
|12
|0
Vargas, Lugo (5), A.Ramos (6), Blevins (7), Robles (7), Sewald (7) and Nido; Castillo, Garrett (6), D.Hernandez (7), Peralta (7), Brice (9) and Barnhart. W_Castillo 2-4. L_Vargas 0-3. HRs_New York, Flores (3). Cincinnati, Gennett (4).