Heavy rain advisory issued for cities and counties in southern Taiwan  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The current weather forecast suggests that the temperature across Taiwan is unstable and a heavy rain advisory has been issued for several cities and counties in the central and southern regions of Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) reported.

According to CWB meteorologist Chang Cheng-chuan (張承傳), the weather front is likely to bring heavy downpours and thunderstorms to some areas including Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Chiayi city, Tainan city, Kaohsiung city, and Pingtung city. Other regions also have the a high probability of scattered rainfall.

In terms of temperatures, the northeasterly winds will bring slightly chilly temperatures to Taipei city, ranging from 25 to 28 degrees Celsius.

The rainy chilly weather is expected to last until Thursday and with lingering windy weather on May 11. The weather is then expected to return to clear and stable conditions with a high temperature possibly over 30 degrees, Chang said.