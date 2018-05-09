The Latest: First night of Rockefeller auction fetches $646M

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on Rockefeller art treasures auction (all times local):

10:20 p.m.

The first night of a New York auction of artwork put together by billionaire David Rockefeller has brought in more than $646 million.

Highlights of the Tuesday evening sale at Christies included "Young Girl with a Flower Basket," a 1905 painting by Pablo Picasso which fetched $115 million.

"Water Lilies in Bloom," a Claude Monet painting completed between 1914 and 1917, sold for $84.6 million, a new auction record for the artist.

Proceeds of the auction will be distributed to a number of philanthropies Rockefeller and his wife, Peggy, supported.

Rockefeller was the grandson of Standard Oil founder John D. Rockefeller. He died in March 2017 at the age of 101.

Art of the Americas will go on the block on Wednesday night.

___

12:30 a.m.

A collection of artwork put together by billionaire David Rockefeller that includes pieces from Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet and Georgia O'Keeffe is going up for auction.

Christie's says the sale starting Tuesday could bring in more than $500 million, which will be distributed to a number of philanthropies Rockefeller and his wife, Peggy, supported in their lifetimes.

The couple amassed a massive collection of art, furniture, ceramics, statuary and decor.

Tuesday's evening sale focuses on 19th- and 20th-century art, and also includes works from Paul Gauguin and Henri Matisse.

