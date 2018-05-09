  1. Home
  2. World

Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/09 10:20
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Seattle 002 210 000—5 12 0
Toronto 000 000 000—0 0 1

Paxton and Zunino; Stroman, Mayza (6), Petricka (6), Loup (8), Axford (9) and Martin. W_Paxton 2-1. L_Stroman 0-5. HRs_Seattle, Zunino (5).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Minnesota 010 121 200—7 10 0
St. Louis 100 000 000—1 2 3

Odorizzi, Pressly (6), Rogers (8), Hughes (9) and Garver; Martinez, Tuivailala (6), Lyons (7), Brebbia (8) and Pena, Kelly. W_Odorizzi 3-2. L_Martinez 3-2. HRs_Minnesota, Escobar (7). St. Louis, Martinez (4).

___

Atlanta 001 000 000—1 4 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0 5 0

Newcomb, Carle (7), Minter (8), Winkler (8), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki; Snell, Stanek (7), Venters (9) and Sucre. W_Newcomb 3-1. L_Snell 4-2. Sv_Vizcaino (5). HRs_Atlanta, Acuna (3).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Francisco 010 000 010—2 6 1
Philadelphia 012 001 00x—4 8 0

Holland, Gearrin (6), W.Smith (8) and Posey; Nola, E.Ramos (8), Hunter (8), Neris (9) and Alfaro. W_Nola 5-1. L_Holland 1-4. Sv_Neris (7). HRs_San Francisco, Sandoval (2). Philadelphia, Alfaro (4), Santana (5), Altherr (4).