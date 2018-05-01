Comedian Stephen Colbert takes jab at China, Taiwan relations in TV skit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The popular evening comedy show, "The Late Show," hosted by Stephen Colbert on the U.S. television network CBS, aired a short segment on China’s increasingly Orwellian social credit systems.



The segment, in typical Colbert fashion, offered sly but pointed criticism of China’s technocratic style of authoritarianism, and included a reference to cross-strait relations and Taiwan, in what was probably the most humorous and controversial portion of the segment.



After briefly outlining the “social credit” system, and the massive surveillance apparatus that allows state authorities, through facial recognition technology, to identify citizens who engage in “untrustworthy” behavior, Colbert says he wants to address his Chinese audience, and then changes camera angles.



Chinese characters and a map of China appear on the screen, and Colbert begins “This oppressive system of draconian government control leads down a dark, dark path.” The suddenly a number counter appears at the bottom of the screen labeled “Stephen Colbert Social Score.”

The host’s score quickly drops from 1000 the mid-900s, and feigning panic, Colbert attempts to appease the score keepers, by offering positive words about China. He then says “Look, one of our writers is Chinese” and then a young man called James is pulled from under the host’s desk.



After James says “actually Stephen, I’m Taiwanese,” Colbert’s credit score drops immediately from 900 points to a red zero.



The entire segment is worth watching, but the video below begins from Colbert’s address to his “Chinese” audience.



According to Vulture, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” is the most popular late night talk show currently in the U.S., with an average nightly viewership of 4 million viewers during the first quarter of 2018.



