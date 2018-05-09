2 policemen, fireman burned in acid attack in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Two police officers and a fireman suffered burns when a mentally disturbed man tossed acid on them early yesterday morning (May 8) in southern Taiwan's Tainan City, reported UDN.

Yesterday morning around 4 a.m., police and firefighters responded to a call that a 46-year-old man surnamed Chen (陳) was threatening to commit suicide in his third floor apartment. He barricaded himself in the room and when police initially tried to break down the door, he brandished a hammer and sickle.

When firefighters joined in with police to smash down the door, Chen hurled a caustic liquid at them and fled the scene. The substance is suspected to have been hydrochloric acid and it inflicted burns on two police officers who were surnamed Huang (黃) and Yu (游), respectively, while a firefighter surnamed Lin (林) also suffered burns.

Lin is being treated for second degrees burns on his right arm, Huang is being treated for burns on both arms, and Yu suffered burns to his head, none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

Chen's mother apologized for her son's actions saying, "I'm really sorry for this, it's horrible that that police were hurt in this way." His mother said that he had been taking drugs and because he was unemployed, he depended on her for support.

His mother said that because he was in an unstable mood and he threatened to commit suicide yesterday morning, she had no choice but to call authorities to try and restrain him. However, she did not expect him to attack police and firefighters when they arrived.

After checking his record, police found that the suspect was wanted on drug charges and they are currently searching for his whereabouts.

黃

(CNA image)